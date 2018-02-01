Mehbooba Condemns Call For Separate State For Muslims

"J&K was neither a party to the partition of our country nor did we support division on religious lines. We as a state opted for the opposite, but unfortunately are still paying the price."
Srinagar—Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti Wednesday denounced a demand to have a separate state for Muslims, in an apparent reference to a top cleric's suggestion made yesterday.
I strongly condemn any statement made asking for Muslims in India to demand a separate state," the chief minister posted on Twitter, though she did not name anyone.
Yesterday, the deputy grand mufti of Jammu and Kashmir, Nasir-ul-Islam, had alleged that Muslims in the country were living a "pathetic" life and they should demand separate state within India.
"Muslims are being harassed under various pretexts such as love jihad and cow vigilantism... They are being targeted.
"If it continues like this, then they should demand a separate country within India," the cleric had told reporters.
