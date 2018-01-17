Mehbooba Chairs UHQ Meeting, Calls For ‘Engaging’ Youth

The meeting took a review of the overall security scenario in the State including the situation obtaining in the areas along the borders.
Jammu—The Unified Headquarters held its meeting here on Tuesday with Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti in chair.
The meeting took a review of the overall security scenario in the State including the situation obtaining in the areas along the borders.
Deputy Chief Minister, Dr. Nirmal Singh was also present in the meeting.
Addressing the meeting, the Chief Minister stressed upon the security agencies to adopt a more humane approach while dealing with the situations, an official spokesman said in a statement issued here.
She advised the security agencies to exercise maximum restraint and strictly ensure safety and security of people and their properties, the spokesman added.
Mehbooba Mufti said the need of the hour is to engage meaningfully with the people, particularly youth, so that they are able to contribute to the society and its welfare. She stressed on increased community policing activities and enhanced outreach by the administration.
The meeting was also attended by Chief Secretary, B. B. Vyas; GoC in C, Northern Command, Lt. Gen. Devraj Anbu; Principal Secretary, Home, R. K, Goyal; GoCs of 9thCorps, Lt. Gen. Y V K Menon; GoC of 14th Corps, Lt. Gen. S. K. Upadhaya; GoC of 15thCorps, Lt. Gen. J S Sandhu; GoC of 16th Corps, Lt. Gen. Saranjeet Singh; Director General of Police, Dr. S P Vaid; Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, Rohit Kansal; ADsGP, A G Mir and Muneer Ahmad Khan; ADGP, CRPF; Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan; Inspectors General of BSF and CRPF, Jammu & Kashmir Frontiers and other senior officers.
Be part of Open Journalism
At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.
Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.
If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.Support Our Journalism
Conversations
The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.