Mehbooba Chairs UHQ Meeting, Calls For ‘Engaging’ Youth

Jammu—The Unified Headquarters held its meeting here on Tuesday with Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti in chair.

The meeting took a review of the overall security scenario in the State including the situation obtaining in the areas along the borders.

Deputy Chief Minister, Dr. Nirmal Singh was also present in the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, the Chief Minister stressed upon the security agencies to adopt a more humane approach while dealing with the situations, an official spokesman said in a statement issued here.

She advised the security agencies to exercise maximum restraint and strictly ensure safety and security of people and their properties, the spokesman added.

Mehbooba Mufti said the need of the hour is to engage meaningfully with the people, particularly youth, so that they are able to contribute to the society and its welfare. She stressed on increased community policing activities and enhanced outreach by the administration.

The meeting was also attended by Chief Secretary, B. B. Vyas; GoC in C, Northern Command, Lt. Gen. Devraj Anbu; Principal Secretary, Home, R. K, Goyal; GoCs of 9thCorps, Lt. Gen. Y V K Menon; GoC of 14th Corps, Lt. Gen. S. K. Upadhaya; GoC of 15thCorps, Lt. Gen. J S Sandhu; GoC of 16th Corps, Lt. Gen. Saranjeet Singh; Director General of Police, Dr. S P Vaid; Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, Rohit Kansal; ADsGP, A G Mir and Muneer Ahmad Khan; ADGP, CRPF; Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan; Inspectors General of BSF and CRPF, Jammu & Kashmir Frontiers and other senior officers.