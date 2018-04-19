Mehbooba asks universities to act as nurseries of good citizens

Katra—Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti today asked universities to act as nurseries of good citizens and not mere examining bodies distributing degrees.

Addressing the 6th Convocation of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi (SMVD) Uni­versity here today, the Chief Minister said universities have to work on a two-pronged strategy of diffusing scientific, technical and professional knowledge on the one hand and inculcate value system in youth as an integral part of education on the other. She asked the students to re invoke among themselves the urge to in­novate and do things differently, in order to bring around a change for better.

President, Ram Nath Kovind deliv­ered the convocation address while Governor, N N Vohra also addressed the convocation.

The Chief Minister said stress should be laid on developing a value system free from aberrations and excesses against the weak. “When we talk of value sys­tem, I feel it is under real crisis. The re­cent happenings against weaker and un­derprivileged, especially the females are alarming and have shaken us as a soci­ety’, she said. Our material growth of all sorts, she added, becomes meaningless if we are not able to become good human beings having compassion, humility, in­clusive sense and a set of values which can distinguish us as civilized humans. She said while the endeavor to create a knowledge-based society must be there, we must also make value education an integral part of all our learning efforts.

The Chief Minister said Jammu and Kashmir has traditionally been a foun­tain of knowledge and spirituality. She said spiritualism has always instilled scholarship and knowledge among the masses in the State the examples of which are galore in history from Sharda Peeth to Shahdara Sharief which re­flects our deep commitment to knowl­edge, scholarship and tolerance for dif­ferences and ideas.

Welcoming the President, Ram Nath Kovind on the occasion, Mehbooba Mufti said his life, work and struggle represent the best combination of scholarship, talent and wisdom. His struggle, against all odds, proves that with hard work, our country offers the very best opportunities to succeed, even to the most deprived sections of our society, she added.

Complimenting the University ad­ministration for its academic excel­lence, the Chief Minister said Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University has es­tablished itself as a centre of excellence in a short period of time and is playing a key role in the transformation of the State into a Knowledge Economy and Knowledge Society. She committed her wholehearted support to the Univer­sity in its mission to pursue education, scholarship and research and its appli­cation to society.

Congratulating the graduating stu­dents on the occasion, Mehbooba Mufti said she visualizes the University, as part of a rich legacy and composite heri­tage, ushering the State and the society into a new world of peace and prosperity.