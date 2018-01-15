Mehbooba Asks Police To Be Humane While Enforcing Writ Of Law

Talwara (Reasi)—Saying that the people of Jammu & Kashmir have been the worst victims of bitter relations between India and Pakistan, Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti Sunday expressed the hope that the present acrimonious discourse between the two neighbouring countries would give way to a discourse of harmony, peace and friendship.

Addressing the attestation cum passing out parade at Subsidiary Training Centre, Talwara here, the Chief Minister said the people of the State have suffered a lot due to acrimony, bitterness and hostilities between India and Pakistan. She hoped that better sense prevails and both the countries go back to the days of friendship, amity and reconciliation as was witnessed during the regime of Mr. Mehbooba Mufti said the people of the State have suffered a lot due to continued violence of past 30 years. At a time when we should be providing them good schools, hospitals and other amenities of modern life, she added, demand from the border areas comes for construction of bunkers. This situation has to be changed and the pain and agony of the people of the State should be heard, she said in her address.

Asking Police to play an active role in furthering the reconciliation process in the State, the Chief Minister asked the officers and jawans to be more humane while enforcing writ of the law on the ground. She advised them to undertake the role of parenting more than that of policing while dealing with situations. “It really is a challenge which no other Police force in the country has to face”, she said in her address.

Besides these challenges, Mehbooba Mufti asked the Police force to rise to the issues of normal policing like drug menace, crimes against women and other issues. She said she would advise setting up of drug de addiction centres in every district, given the enormity of the problem.

The Chief Minister said her Government is sensitive to the problems and difficulties of the Police force and already many major steps like KPS cadre review, enhancement of ex gratia, increase in the promotion quota of constabulary have been taken by the Government. She complimented the young constables for joining the duties saying that it was a matter of pride that these boys have come through a transparent recruitment process and most of them are highly qualified.

Earlier, in his address, Director General of Police, Dr. Sheesh Pal Vaid thanked the Chief Minister for many of the historic steps taken by her Government for the welfare of jawans and officers of the Police force. He said J&K Police has undertaken a massive community policing initiative under which the community leaders and village elders are being approached for redressing the problems in the society.

In all, 911 jawans passed out today from the Subsidiary Training Centre, Talwara after completing the Basic Training for Recruit Constables. Earlier since its establishment, 11851 jawans have passed out from the training Centre.

Minister of State for Finance & Planning, Ajay Nanda; senior Police officers; officers of district administration and Army and family members of the passing out jawans were present on the occasion.