Mehbooba among ‘poor’ CMs

Jammu—Chief minister Mehbooba Mufti features in the category of the CMs across India possessing lowest assets.

As per a report in the Times of India, Mehbooba possesses assets worth Rs 55 lakh.

The report has done analysis based on affidavits filed by individuals prior to contesting elections to state assemblies and union territories of 29 states and two Union Territories.

The three CMs with the lowest assests are Manik Sarkar of CPI(M) with Rs 26 laky, Mamata Banerjee with Rs 30 lakh and Mehbooba Mufti of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party with Rs 55 lakh, mentions the report.

The report also says based on the Analysis that 55% of the CMs have assets worth Rs 1 crore to Rs 10 crore, with 19% having assets less than a crore.

Chandrababu Naidu, the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, is the richest CM in India possessing assets worth Rs 177 core. Followed by him are the chief ministers of Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu, whose assets are worth Rs 129 crore, and Punjab CM, Amarinder Singh, who has Rs 48 crore to his name, mentions the report.