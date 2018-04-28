Meet the man who killed leopard to save his family

Family seeks govt’s financial help for treatment
Srinagar—In an act of bravery, a man saved his wife and children from a man-eater leopard who he finally killed, in Kupwara district of north Kashmir.
Ghulam Ahmad Sheikh, a resident of Mir Muqam area of Awoora, Kupwara, suffered grievous injuries while fighting with the leopard and has been shifted to SMHS Srinagar for specialized treatment. He was, later on, referred to Bone and Joints Hospital, Barzulla here.
Talking to GNS, Sheikh said after he returned home from dawn prayers at a mosque, the leopard entered the home.
“The leopard jumped into the room where our children were also sleeping and tried to attack my children but I quickly jumped and put my arm inside his mouth and overpowered him,” he said.
“Then I put the quilt and some blankets over the wild animal which led to his suffocation, but the fight continued for few minutes,” Sheikh added.
He said the hue and cry raised by his wife – who had taken children to safety – caught the attention of the neighbours who rushed along with sticks and beat the leopard who eventually died.
A police officer when contacted told GNS that a team has been rushed to the spot while officials of the wildlife have been contacted to take the leopard's carcass.
Sheikh suffered severe injuries in the arm and was first rushed to sub-district hospital Kupwara where from he was shifted to Srinagar for specialized treatment. The doctors there referred him to Bone and Joints Hospital, Barzulla.
Ghulam Mohammad Sheikh, brother of the injured, told GNS that Ghulam Ahmad Sheikh, a labourer, had two surgeries in his head three years ago.
“He has injury marks all over his body except the abdomen, and his hand and right arm is fractured,” Mohammad said, adding that the financial condition of his brother is very poor.
“We are unable to afford the expenses for his treatment,” he said and appealed the state government and district administration for financial help so that they may be able to get the specialized treatment for Ghulam Ahmad. (GNS)
Be part of Open Journalism
At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.
Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.
If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.Support Our Journalism
Conversations
The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.