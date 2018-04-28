Meet the man who killed leopard to save his family

Srinagar—In an act of bravery, a man saved his wife and children from a man-eater leopard who he finally killed, in Kupwara district of north Kashmir.

Ghulam Ahmad Sheikh, a resident of Mir Muqam area of Awoora, Kupwara, suffered grievous injuries while fighting with the leopard and has been shifted to SMHS Srinagar for specialized treatment. He was, later on, referred to Bone and Joints Hospital, Barzulla here.

Talking to GNS, Sheikh said after he returned home from dawn prayers at a mosque, the leopard entered the home.

“The leopard jumped into the room where our children were also sleeping and tried to attack my children but I quickly jumped and put my arm inside his mouth and overpowered him,” he said.

“Then I put the quilt and some blankets over the wild animal which led to his suffocation, but the fight continued for few min­utes,” Sheikh added.

He said the hue and cry raised by his wife – who had taken chil­dren to safety – caught the at­tention of the neighbours who rushed along with sticks and beat the leopard who eventually died.

A police officer when contact­ed told GNS that a team has been rushed to the spot while officials of the wildlife have been contact­ed to take the leopard's carcass.

Sheikh suffered severe in­juries in the arm and was first rushed to sub-district hospital Kupwara where from he was shifted to Srinagar for special­ized treatment. The doctors there referred him to Bone and Joints Hospital, Barzulla.

Ghulam Mohammad Sheikh, brother of the injured, told GNS that Ghulam Ahmad Sheikh, a labourer, had two surgeries in his head three years ago.

“He has injury marks all over his body except the abdomen, and his hand and right arm is fractured,” Mohammad said, adding that the financial condi­tion of his brother is very poor.

“We are unable to afford the expenses for his treatment,” he said and appealed the state gov­ernment and district adminis­tration for financial help so that they may be able to get the spe­cialized treatment for Ghulam Ahmad. (GNS)