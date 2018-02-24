MBBS Student From Kupwara Goes Missing In Odhisa

Srinagar—A Kashmiri student pursuing MBBS in AIIMS Medical College in Odhisa has gone missing from February 9.

Aijaz Ahmad Kataria, father of Suhail Aijaz, who was pursuing MBBS since 2016 at All India Institute of Medical Sciences, (AIIMS) Bhubaneswar, Odisha told news agency GNS that his son called him on Feb 6, asking for depositing money in his account.

“I deposited money in his account on next day (Feb 7)," Aijaz, a resident of Marsari Chowkibal, Kupwara said, adding “since then there is no contact with him. We waited till Feb 20, thinking that he might call and as he might be busy with studies”.

However, he said when there was no contact, the family decided to visit the Bhubaneswar, Odisha to know about his wellbeing.

“As I reached here (Odhisa) I visited his room and did not found him. I called his friend who informed me that he has not seen him from Feb 9,” Aijaz said, adding “later I visited college authorities who also informed me that they have lodged a missing report with the local police station.

Aijaz said that he had later called college authorities to know about the whereabouts of Suhail.

Aijaz appealed local authorities in Odhisa to trace out his son.

When the news agency called the concerned police station, Bhubaneswar, a police officer picked the phone and said that a missing report has been filed at the instance of college authorities on Feb 18.

A police officer here said: “Kupwara police took-up the matter with DCP of Bhubneshwar Police and requested for ascertaining the whereabouts of the missing boy. The DCP Bhubaneshwar Police has assured early action into the matter.”

“SSP Kupwara also spoke to the father of the missing boy who is presently staying at Bhubneshwar and assured all possible help from Jammu Kashmir police in locating the missing boy,” he said, adding, “The concerned local police has also recovered two hand written notes from the Hostel room of the missing boy. The Bhubneshwar Police is also making concerted efforts in ascertaining the whereabouts of the missing boy. The District Police Kupwara is in continuous touch with both Buvnashwar Police and father of the missing boy to trace him. Kashmir police is in constant touch with higher ups of Odisha police regarding the case.”