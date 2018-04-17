Massive protest in Kargil demands Justice for  Kathua minor

“LBA and KPs statement came in the time when whole nation is demanding justice for Kathua minor” Shiekh Nazir Mohammadi
Kargil—Thousands took part in Protest rally today in Kargil demanding justice for Kathua minor who was brutally raped and then murdered in kathua district of Jammu province three months ago.
The protest was organised by Imam Khomeini Memorial Trust (IKMT). Meanwhile this protest was started from Jamia Masjid Kargil and passing through main bazar culminated at Laalchowk. Wherein the speakers have condemned the heinous crime which has shaken the whole society.
Speaking to the gathering MLA Kargil Asgar Karbalai said that the central government is not taking the minor girls issue seriously and alleged that the Government is providing shadow to the culprits. He appreciated NDTV India for highlights the case of Asifa which spreads as a world-wide issue.
Chairman IKMT Shiekh Mohd Sadiq Rajayee appeals govt that the culprits should be punish and demanded Justice for the family of minor girl as early as possible
Later and effigies for two culprits were also burnt as mark of protest. The speakers also demanded that the government should take appropriate measure to end the hate mongering atmosphere in the state.
The protesters were also displaying placards in which slogans related to the justice for minor girl were written.
Meanwhile President Anjuman Jamiat Ullama Asna Ashriya Kargil Hujjjatul Islma Wal Muslameen Sheikh Nazir Ul Mehdi Mohammadi while talking during a press conference condemning the henious incident told that in this tough time and situation people of Kargil are with them.
He also condemned the suspicion of the raising of the issue of increased Muslim Population in Ladakh by LBA and KPs organizations at Jammu recently.
He said that Muslims are already in majority in Ladakh region and there is no issues of conversion mission in Ladakh region.
He also said the LBA and KPs statement came in the time when whole nation is demanding justice for minor girl and their statement is just to cover the heinous crime which was committed with a baby girl.
