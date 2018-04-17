Massive protest in Kargil demands Justice for  Kathua minor

Kargil—Thousands took part in Protest rally today in Kargil demanding justice for Kathua minor who was brutally raped and then murdered in kathua dis­trict of Jammu province three months ago.

The protest was organised by Imam Khomeini Memorial Trust (IKMT). Mean­while this protest was started from Jamia Masjid Kargil and passing through main bazar cul­minated at Laalchowk. Wherein the speakers have condemned the heinous crime which has shaken the whole society.

Speaking to the gathering MLA Kargil Asgar Karbalai said that the central government is not tak­ing the minor girls issue seriously and alleged that the Government is providing shadow to the culprits. He appreciated NDTV India for highlights the case of Asifa which spreads as a world-wide issue.

Chairman IKMT Shiekh Mohd Sadiq Rajayee appeals govt that the culprits should be punish and demanded Justice for the family of minor girl as early as possible

Later and effigies for two cul­prits were also burnt as mark of protest. The speakers also demanded that the government should take appropriate measure to end the hate mongering atmo­sphere in the state.

The protesters were also dis­playing placards in which slo­gans related to the justice for minor girl were written.

Meanwhile President Anju­man Jamiat Ullama Asna Ashri­ya Kargil Hujjjatul Islma Wal Muslameen Sheikh Nazir Ul Meh­di Mohammadi while talking dur­ing a press conference condemn­ing the henious incident told that in this tough time and situation people of Kargil are with them.

He also condemned the suspi­cion of the raising of the issue of increased Muslim Population in Ladakh by LBA and KPs organi­zations at Jammu recently.

He said that Muslims are al­ready in majority in Ladakh region and there is no issues of conversion mission in Ladakh region.

He also said the LBA and KPs statement came in the time when whole nation is demanding justice for minor girl and their statement is just to cover the heinous crime which was committed with a baby girl.