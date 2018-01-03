Massive blaze guts 12 shops, restaurant in Sopore

Sopore—At least one dozen shops and a restaurant were gutted in a massive fire in­cident that broke out in So­pore town of north Kashmir's Baramulla district.

According to the reports mysterious massive fire engulfed and damaged one dozen shops at General Bus Stand (GBS) Sopore in the wee hours of this morning.

Re­ports said that the fire broke out from the poultry shop of Man­zoor Ahmad Khan and spread to the nearby shops at about 5.30 am today, resulting in damage to one restaurant and one dozen shops worth lakhs.

However, the fire tenders rushed to the spot and doused the flames.

The officials said that the cause of fire is said to be an electric shot circuit.

The shops damaged in mysterious blaze belonged to Abdul Rashid Khan, Man­zoor Ahmad Khan, Abdul Satar Denthoo, Mansoor Ah­mad Sheikh, Mushtaq Ah­mad Lara, Ghulam Hassan Ganaie, Khursheed Ahmad Lone, Mohd Akbar Ganaie, Waseem Ahmad Gazi, Bashir Ahmad Khan, Mohd Amin Moon, and Mohd Altaf Tara and choice point restaurant of Liyaqat Khan.

The locals as well as the traders of Sopore have ap­pealed the district adminis­tration to provide compen­sation to the fire affected businessmen. (KNS)

ADC Baramulla assures assistance to Sopore fire victims

Additional Deputy Com­missioner Baramulla, Farooq Ahmad Baba today visited Sopore market to get the first-hand appraisal in the aftermath of a fire inci­dent in which 12 shops and other structures gutted in a late-evening blaze yesterday.

ADC was accompanied by Tehsildar So­pore and other concerned Officers of vari­ous Departments.

On the occasion, the ADC met with several shopkeepers during which they put forward their demands regarding their rehabilitation. The ADC assured for proper and timely compensation to the fire victims whose property was damaged in the said fire incident.

He also assured the fire victims of in­quiring the cause of the mishap wherein he directed the concerned to submit the report of the same in the shortest pos­sible