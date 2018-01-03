Massive blaze guts 12 shops, restaurant in Sopore

Locals, traders appeal admin to compensate fire victims
Sopore—At least one dozen shops and a restaurant were gutted in a massive fire incident that broke out in Sopore town of north Kashmir's Baramulla district.
According to the reports mysterious massive fire engulfed and damaged one dozen shops at General Bus Stand (GBS) Sopore in the wee hours of this morning.
Reports said that the fire broke out from the poultry shop of Manzoor Ahmad Khan and spread to the nearby shops at about 5.30 am today, resulting in damage to one restaurant and one dozen shops worth lakhs.
However, the fire tenders rushed to the spot and doused the flames.
The officials said that the cause of fire is said to be an electric shot circuit.
The shops damaged in mysterious blaze belonged to Abdul Rashid Khan, Manzoor Ahmad Khan, Abdul Satar Denthoo, Mansoor Ahmad Sheikh, Mushtaq Ahmad Lara, Ghulam Hassan Ganaie, Khursheed Ahmad Lone, Mohd Akbar Ganaie, Waseem Ahmad Gazi, Bashir Ahmad Khan, Mohd Amin Moon, and Mohd Altaf Tara and choice point restaurant of Liyaqat Khan.
The locals as well as the traders of Sopore have appealed the district administration to provide compensation to the fire affected businessmen. (KNS)
ADC Baramulla assures assistance to Sopore fire victims
Additional Deputy Commissioner Baramulla, Farooq Ahmad Baba today visited Sopore market to get the first-hand appraisal in the aftermath of a fire incident in which 12 shops and other structures gutted in a late-evening blaze yesterday.
ADC was accompanied by Tehsildar Sopore and other concerned Officers of various Departments.
On the occasion, the ADC met with several shopkeepers during which they put forward their demands regarding their rehabilitation. The ADC assured for proper and timely compensation to the fire victims whose property was damaged in the said fire incident.
He also assured the fire victims of inquiring the cause of the mishap wherein he directed the concerned to submit the report of the same in the shortest possible
Be part of Open Journalism
At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.
Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.
If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.Support Our Journalism
Conversations
The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.