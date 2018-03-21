Maqbool Sahil Passes Away  

Srinagar—Senior journalist and Pahari writer Maqbool Sahil passed away here on Tuesday following a cardiac arrest.

According to reports he suffered a massive heart attack while walking in Lal Bazar locality of the city. He was found dead soon after, reports said.

Sahil was the author of many books, a prolific writer, poet and a journalist.He was also an avid photographer also.

Kashmir Editors Guild (KEG) has expressed grief over the demise of Maqbool Sahil.

Editor’s body prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

“It is a great loss for the media fraternity as Sahil was a versatile writer and a columnist. We stand with Sahil's family in this hour of grief and pray for their forbearance to overcome this loss,” KEG said in a statement issued here.

Various media bodies including Working Journalists Association and Kashmir Press Club also expressed shock over sudden demise of Mohammad Maqbool Sahil.

Director Information & Public Relations, Muneer-ul-Islam also expressed grief and anguish over the demise of veteran journalist author and poet Maqbool Sahil. The Director Information while praying for eternal peace to the departed soul has expressed solidarity with the bereaved family.