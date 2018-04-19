Many Hr Sec Schools, Colleges To Remain Closed Today  

Srinagar—In wake of the student protests, authorities have decided to suspend the class work at colleges and higher secondary schools (HSS) in various Kashmir districts tomorrow.

Officials in Srinagar said that class work will remain suspended at all the colleges and higher secondary schools of the district on Thursday.

District Administration Budgam has ordered the suspension of class work in Degree College Budgam, Beerwah and Magam. Also, class work will remain suspended in Boys and Girls HSS Budgam, HSS Beerwah and HSS Magam.

As per the orders issued by deputy commissioner Baramulla, class work will remain suspended at Government Degree College (GDC) Sopore, Boys Higher Secondary School Sopore and Boys HSS Dangiwacha, “as a precautionary measure.”

Meanwhile, Principal Boys Degree College Baramulla has also decided to suspend classwork of first semester students for a week while as classes of 2nd and 5th semester students will be held on alternate schedule.

"The classes for 2nd semester will be held on Monday, Wednesday and Friday while as class work for 5th semester shall be held on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday," the order issued by Principal GDC Baramulla reads.

All colleges and higher secondary schools in Baramulla and Pattan town including Hr Sec School Palhalan will remain closed on Thursday.

In addition to GDC Sumbal and HSS Sumbal, classwork in GDC Bandipora, Boys HSS Bandipora, Girls HSS Bandipora, HSS Nadihal, HSS Hajin, and HS Bagh shall also remain suspended

The class work will also remain suspended in GDC Handwara as a precautionery measure to avoid student protests.

Class work will also remain suspended at GDC Sumbal and HSS Sumbal in Bandipora district, officials said.

Meanwhile, deputy commissioner Shopian, Gazanffar Ali said the class work will remain suspended in College and Higher Secondary Schools of Shopian town while as rest of the educational institutions will remain functional in the district.

Class work will also remain suspended in colleges and HSS of Pulwama district, officials said. "Rest of the schools from primary to class 10th will remain functional," they said.

District administration Anantnag has also decided to suspend class work in all colleges and higher secondary schools of Anantnag town, Bijbehara and Dialgam.

"Rest of the educational institutions will remain functional in the district. But all coaching centres will remain closed," deputy Commissioner Anantnag said.

Class work will remain suspended in all higher secondary schools and colleges in Ganderbal district as well.

Deputy Commissioner Kulgam said the class work will remain suspended in GDC Kulgam and Boys Higher Secondary School Kulgam while as rest of the educational institutions will remain functional.