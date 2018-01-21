Man-animal Conflict Claims 30 Lives 

Jammu—At least 30 persons were killed and 253 injured in man-animal conflict in Jammu and Kashmir in last two years, the government said on Saturday.

Replying to a question by National Conference MLA Mubarak Gul in the state Assembly, Forest Minister said that of the 30 reported deaths, 21 occurred in 2016 and nine last year.

Among 253 injured, 156 were injured during 2016-17 and 97 last year, the Minister added. The minister, Choudhary Lal Singh, said that a total of 83.70 lakhs compensation were given to the NoKs of those dead and 105.028 lakhs to injured victims.

He said that steps are being taken to control Man-wild animal conflicts include Control Rooms have been constituted at strategy points which work around the clock. The control rooms are equipped with tranquilizing guns, medicines, capture nets, etc.

“Cages are installed at vulnerable points to capture wild animals which pose threat to life and property”, the minister said.

He said that ‘Do’s and Don’ts’ are circulated among the public through control rooms, mosques, electronic and print media.

“Communication channel and information network are strengthened by liaisoning with police, sarpanch, numberdars and local villagers. A network of “informers” has been established in more susceptible/ vulnerable villages,” he said.

The minister also said that a close coordination was maintained with forest department and its sister wings to combat man-animal conflict promptly and effectively. “Awareness programs are organized to sensitize people on wild animal attacks.”