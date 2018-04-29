Make CV’s of all NREGA Ombudsmen public: RTI Movement

The executive committee of RTI Movement which met in Srinagar took a strong notice of these appointments and said that a process was followed which violates the provisions of National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (NREGA).
Srinagar—Jammu & Kashmir RTI Movement has demanded that CVs of all the recently appointed NREGA Ombudsmen should be made public so that people know on what grounds these officers were appointed by Jammu Kashmir Rural Development Department recently.
The executive committee of RTI Movement which met in Srinagar took a strong notice of these appointments and said that a process was followed which violates the provisions of National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (NREGA).
“As per the guidelines provided by Ministry of Rural Development Government of India, the selection of Ombudsman shall be made from among persons of eminent standing and impeccable integrity with at least twenty years of experience in public administration, law, academics, social work or management. No person who is a member of a political party shall be considered for appointment as Ombudsman. The persons selected as Ombudsman must be physically active and capable of conducting field tours, inspections and visits to remote rural locations in the districts. The guidelines further say that the Ombudsman shall be appointed for a tenure of 2 years extendable by one year based on performance appraisal or till the incumbent attains the age of 65 years or whichever is earlier. There shall be no reappointment. Performance appraisal shall be made by the Selection Committee headed by Chief Secretary of state. As for as appointment of 11 NREGA Ombudsmen is concerned people are not aware how these appointments were made. It would have been advisable if Rural Development Department would have made their CV’s public so that people would know what kind of work they have done in past for public good. Except G R Ghani Retired IAS officer NGEGA Ombudsman for Budgam/Srinagar, nothing is clear about ten other Ombudsmen. In-fact section 4 of J&K RTI Act 2009 impresses upon the Government to make all the details public while making any appointments to various boards and councils.
Be part of Open Journalism
At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.
Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.
If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.Support Our Journalism
Conversations
The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.