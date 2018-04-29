Make CV’s of all NREGA Ombudsmen public: RTI Movement

Srinagar—Jammu & Kashmir RTI Movement has demanded that CVs of all the recently appointed NREGA Ombudsmen should be made public so that people know on what grounds these officers were appointed by Jammu Kash­mir Rural Development Depart­ment recently.

The executive committee of RTI Movement which met in Srinagar took a strong notice of these ap­pointments and said that a process was followed which violates the provisions of National Rural Em­ployment Guarantee Act (NREGA).

“As per the guidelines provided by Ministry of Rural Development Government of India, the selection of Ombudsman shall be made from among persons of eminent stand­ing and impeccable integrity with at least twenty years of experience in public administration, law, aca­demics, social work or manage­ment. No person who is a member of a political party shall be con­sidered for appointment as Om­budsman. The persons selected as Ombudsman must be physically active and capable of conducting field tours, inspections and visits to remote rural locations in the districts. The guidelines further say that the Ombudsman shall be appointed for a tenure of 2 years extendable by one year based on performance appraisal or till the incumbent attains the age of 65 years or whichever is earlier. There shall be no reappointment. Performance appraisal shall be made by the Selection Committee headed by Chief Secretary of state. As for as appointment of 11 NRE­GA Ombudsmen is concerned people are not aware how these appointments were made. It would have been advisable if Rural De­velopment Department would have made their CV’s public so that people would know what kind of work they have done in past for public good. Except G R Ghani Retired IAS officer NGEGA Om­budsman for Budgam/Srinagar, nothing is clear about ten other Ombudsmen. In-fact section 4 of J&K RTI Act 2009 impresses upon the Government to make all the details public while making any appointments to various boards and councils.