Maintain Discipline: JRL 

Srinagar—The Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) – an amalgam of separatist outfits – on Thursday appealed to people to maintain discipline during the campaign and protest demonstrations against the gruesome rape-and-murder of minor girl in Kathua.
The JRL comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Yasin Malik, in a statement today, said that some “mischievous elements were hell bent” to give ugly turn to peaceful demonstrations against the Kathua incident.
“Appealing people to maintain discipline and avoid confusion and disorder, JRL said during the campaign and protest demonstrations against Kathua incident, it is appropriate that we should maintain discipline as some mischievous elements are desperate to play foul and are hell-bent to deviate attention and give ugly turn to our peaceful demonstrations,” they said.
The gruesome incident of Kathua, they said, is shocking and consequent reaction and resentment of all sections irrespective of their faith and religion is obvious. “…the use of brute force against those expressing their sympathy with the affected family and demanding stringent action for criminals illustrates their concern and are extra conscious to contain these heart wrenching crimes,” they said.
Demanding impartial probe by a UNO sponsored agency, the JRL said that the affected family in Kathua is being harassed and pressurized to withdraw case against the accused and state machinery is being utilized to hush-up the case.
