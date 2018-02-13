Maiden National Law University Soon

Jammu—The Legislative Assembly on Monday passed a Bill for establishment of maiden National Law University in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Bill was introduced in the House by the Minister for Rural Development, Panchayati Raj, Law and Justice, Abdul Haq.

Explaining the statement of objects and reasons of the bill, the Minister said that the proposed University once established will give a boost to the quality legal education in the State and the students will be benefited a lot.

The Minister said it has been resolved in All India Law Ministers Conference of National Law School University at Bangalore for improving quality of professional legal education. He said various States have already enacted the law for establishment of National Law University.

Devender Singh Rana, Pawan Kumar Gupta, Ali Mohammad Sagar, Mian Altaf Ahmad, Nawang Rigzin Jora, and Aijaz Ahmad Khan suggested for referring the Bill to Select Committee for further debate and discussion while R S Pathania and Shah Mohammad Tantray supported the Bill.

The Bill was later also passed by the Upper House also where it was moved by Minister for Rural Development, Panchayati Raj, Law and Justice, Abdul Haq Khan.