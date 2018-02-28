Lolab avalanche day 4: People offer special prayers

Family urges Govt to trace missing persons
Srinagar—Family members of the three missing persons urged the government to provide special teams to trace out their loved ones even as people offered special prayers in favour of the trio.
Habibullah Lone, brother in law of Ghulam Mohd Lone, one of the missing told GNS that government should arrange special teams to trace their family members.
“It took the rescue teams two days to reach near the site and could not do anything for lack of expertise. We appealed the government to arrange special rescue teams who have the required expertise so that our loved ones are traced out,” Lone said.
He also appealed to the government to make a sincere effort to trace the missing. “They should be provided with food and other requirements so that if the need arises they can stay back and continue with searches”.
Meanwhile, locals offered special prayers in favour of the missing trio and beseeched almighty Allah for a miracle so that the trio survives.
The Missing persons along with two others had gone for hunting on Saturday while
The missing trio along with two other persons had gone to the area for hunting and on Saturday a massive avalanche Lashkote area, trapping the trio identified as Altaf Ahmad Mir son of Bashir Ahmad Mir, Bashir Ahmad Ganie son of Ghulam Rasool Ganie and Ghulam Mohd Lone son of Ali Mohd Lone all residents of Warnow, Lolab.
At the instance of two survivors, police, army and force of state disaster management force had gone to the area to carry out the rescue operation on Sunday, the sources said.
However, they had said the rescuers could not even reach the spot due to massive snow at the spot as there were apprehensions the rescuers might also get trapped due to lack of required expertise as well as apprehensions about fresh avalanches in the area.
They also said that no communication except army wireless operates in the area which also hampers the communication among the various agencies.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kupwara, Kalid Jehangir said that the rescue teams returned as the circumstances there were very challenging. (GNS)
Be part of Open Journalism
At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.
Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.
If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.Support Our Journalism
Conversations
The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.