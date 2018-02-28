Lolab avalanche day 4: People offer special prayers

Srinagar—Family mem­bers of the three missing per­sons urged the government to provide special teams to trace out their loved ones even as people offered special prayers in favour of the trio.

Habibullah Lone, brother in law of Ghulam Mohd Lone, one of the missing told GNS that govern­ment should arrange special teams to trace their family members.

“It took the rescue teams two days to reach near the site and could not do anything for lack of expertise. We appealed the gov­ernment to arrange special res­cue teams who have the required expertise so that our loved ones are traced out,” Lone said.

He also appealed to the gov­ernment to make a sincere ef­fort to trace the missing. “They should be provided with food and other requirements so that if the need arises they can stay back and continue with searches”.

Meanwhile, locals offered special prayers in favour of the missing trio and beseeched al­mighty Allah for a miracle so that the trio survives.

The missing trio along with two other persons had gone to the area for hunting and on Saturday a massive avalanche Lashkote area, trapping the trio identified as Altaf Ahmad Mir son of Bashir Ahmad Mir, Bashir Ahmad Ganie son of Ghulam Ra­sool Ganie and Ghulam Mohd Lone son of Ali Mohd Lone all residents of Warnow, Lolab.

At the instance of two survi­vors, police, army and force of state disaster management force had gone to the area to carry out the rescue operation on Sunday, the sources said.

However, they had said the res­cuers could not even reach the spot due to massive snow at the spot as there were apprehensions the res­cuers might also get trapped due to lack of required expertise as well as apprehensions about fresh avalanches in the area.

They also said that no commu­nication except army wireless operates in the area which also hampers the communication among the various agencies.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kupwara, Kalid Jehangir said that the rescue teams returned as the circumstances there were very challenging. (GNS)