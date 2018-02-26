Lolab Avalanche: On Day 3,Rescuers Give Up To ‘Challenge Circumstances’

Srinagar—The rescuers comprising of police, army and SDRF members returned on Monday in wake of ‘challenging circumstances’ at Lashkote- the top forest area of Dardpora in Lolab of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district where three persons were buried alive under the snow avalanche on last weekend.

Civil and army sources told Srinagar-based news agency GNS that there is about nearly 20 ft snow at the spot as large mass of snow caved in. The missing trio along with two other persons had gone to the area for hunting. While two others had a miraculous escape, the trio identified as Altaf Ahmad Mir son of Bashir Ahmad Mir, Bashir Ahmad Ganie son of Ghulam Rasool Ganie and Ghulam Mohd Lone son of Ali Mohd Lone all residents of Warnow, Lolab Could not be found.

At the instance of two survivors, police, army and force of state disaster management force had gone to the area to carry out the rescue operation on Sunday, the sources said.

However, they said the rescuers could not even reach the spot due to massive snow at the spot as there were apprehensions the rescuers might also get trapped due to lack of required expertise as well as apprehensions about fresh avalanches in the area.

They also said that no communication except army wireless operates in the area which also hampers the communication among the various agencies.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kupwara, Kalid Jehangir confirmed that the rescue teams were returning even as he termed the circumstances as very challenging.

“There was heavy snowfall going in the area. Besides, circumstances in the area are very challenging. As such they returning back,” DC told news agency GNS.

Asked what would be the next course of action, he said: “We will take up the matter with government and would seek deputation of specialized and advanced rescuers who have expertise in the field”.

“We will also seek helicopters as the area is at very high altitude. We will recommend an advanced team of the rescuers to be deputed to the area,”DC said.

Director Disaster Management Amir Ali said that the rescue teams returned to Pathra Behak after carrying out the daylong operations in the area.

He, however, said that the rescue operation has not been fully called off and would be resumed if weather permits.

“They may not be able to go to the spot tomorrow if the weather continues to be hostile,” Ali added. (GNS)