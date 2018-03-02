Lolab Avalanche: Bodies Of Missing Hunters Found, Finally

Srinagar—A pall of gloom descended upon Warnow and Dardpora villages of Lolab in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district after bodies of three persons were retrieved under the snow mass at Lashkote forest area reached their respective families.

The trio Ghulam Mohammad Lone (37) son of Ali Mohammad Lone, Mohammad Altaf Mir (25) son of Bashir Ahmad Mir resident of Warnoo, Lolab and Bashir Ahmad Ganaie (28) son of Ghulam Rasool resident of Dardpora, Lolab, who were buried in avalanche on Saturday last week, arrived their respective villages Thursday evening for last rites.

Minister for Disaster Management, Relief Rehabilitation & Reconstruction, Javaid Mustafa Mir announced ex gratia relief of Rs 4 lakhs each in favour of the next of kin of the three persons.

On Saturday five persons had gone to the area for hunting. As the avalanche struck, the two among them had a miraculous escape while three others were buried under it.

Earlier, in the day, the Sub Divisional Magistrate Lolab Ahmad Hussain Bhat said that bodies of the trio were recovered from snow by a special rescue team which was deputed to the area on Wednesday.

SDM said he had requested the Deputy Commissioner Kupwara to take up the matter regarding the arrangement of the helicopter for carrying the bodies from the area.

“Otherwise it was impossible to carry the bodies from that place to main Lolab area,” he said.

A senior army officer of 18 RR under whose supervision the rescue operation was being carried out had said that the special rescue team of army, equipped with the latest technology and having expertise in dealing with such situations, retrieved the bodies of the missing trio under the snow mass.

Earlier, a rescue team comprising of police, army and SDRF had returned back owing to the lack of expertise even though they spent two days to reach the place but couldn’t trace the bodies due to challenging circumstances. (with GNS inputs)

25-Year-Old Swept By Avalanche, Dead

A 25-year-old man died and another was injured in an avalanche in Bandipora district of north Kashmir, police said on Thursday.

An avalanche yesterday struck Hassangam-Malangam area in Tulail area of Bandipora district, resulting in injuries to two persons, a police official said.

The injured persons were shifted to sub district hospital at Tulail where one of them succumbed, the official said.

He said the deceased has been identified as Abdul Aziz Beigh, while the injured person has been identified as Haleem Beigh