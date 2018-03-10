Lok Adalats held at Ganderbal, Kangan

Ganderbal—In its efforts to deliver speedy justice and to curtail the overburden of pendency of cases, Lok Adalats was Saturday organized in the premises of District Court Complex Ganderbal and Munsiff Court Kangan under the Chairmanship of Chairman District Legal services Authority Principal District and Sessions Judge Ganderbal. Raja Sujat Ali Khan& Chairman Tehsil Legal Services Comittee (Munsiff/JMIC ) Kangan.

The cases of various natures including Criminal compoundable, Bank cases, Civil, Matrimonial ,Electricity and other cases were taken into consideration.

On the occasion, three benches were constituted in District Court Ganderbal wherein the first bench was presided by Pr. District & Sessions Judge Ganderbal and other Member Adv. Syed Saif Din, Second bench was presiided by Chief Judical Magistrate Mehraj Din Sofi & other Member Adv. Chesfeeda, and Third bench was presided by Munsiff/Judical Magistrate Ganderbal Mansoor Ahmad Lone and other Member Miss Adv. Tahira. In Munsiff court Kangan one bench was presided by Munsiff/Judical Magistrate Kangan Iqbal rafiq Vakil & other Member Adv Mr. Jamal ud Din.

As many as 340 cases were taken up during which 180 cases were settled amicably on the spot besides Rs 28,11,900/= was realized as settlement amount.