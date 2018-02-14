Locals threaten agitation over shifting of CU campus from Ganderbal

Ganderbal—People of Ganderbal are aghast over the recent decision of the J&K government on shifting of Central University campus from Ganderbal district of central Kashmir.The locals including political leaders have warned agitation over the government's move.

Sources said that several crores of rupees have been already spent on the construction of few structures including pre fabricated huts, land filling, levelling and fencing of land for establishment of the central University campus in last eight years.

Reports said that in this regard.Civil society, political leaders and renowned personalities of Ganderbal held the meeting Local MLA Ganderbal Sheikh Ishfaq Jabbar is learnt to have informed the members of civil society that he will resign if the varsity campus was shifted to some other place.

On Monday, civil society members protested outside J&K Assembly against any move to shift central University campus to any other place. Holding play cards, reading: relocation of central University campus from Ganderbal is unacceptable, don’t violate atmosphere of Ganderbal etc, they alleged there conspiracy in shifting of the central University campus from Ganderbal.

Recently MHRD asked concerned agencies to stop constructions followed by the statement of minister of education Altaf Bukhari that alternate land for construction of the university was being looked into by the government.

“Farmers of Ganderbal had provided hundreds of kanals of valuable land for construction of Central University at low cost and now they will not allow shifting of the varsity campus to other place,” said a local, Irshad Ahmad.

Former district president PDP Ganderbal Farooq Ganderbali said people have sacrificed lot for the construction of Central University campus in Ganderbal.

“People are in distrust ever since reports about shifting of central University campus from Ganderbal. Any such step will be blunder on part of the government.”

He said that political affiliations should be kept aside and “we should fight for the cause together.”

Chief Patron Awami Insaaf Party (AIP) Ganderbal Sheikh Ghulam Ahmad Saloora termed relocation as “very grave and sensitive issue” and appealed the government to handle it with care to “save the peacefully atmosphere of Ganderbal.” Saloora requested Chief Minister to respect the aspirations of citizens.

He said the marshy land of central University was not an issue in the present technological era.

“If Government is contemplating to relocate the central University campus there would be huge loss of money already invested in land purchasing and infrastructure development.