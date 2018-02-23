LoC Flares Up In Uri, Families Flee 

Srinagar—Pakistani and Indian troops on Thursday exchanged heavy fire along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir, prompting residents to flee in “fear rather than being asked to vacate home by the administration.”

PTI reported the Pakistani troops opened unprovoked firing at Indian posts in the Hajipeer area of the Uri sector in Baramulla district this morning, the official said.

He said Indian soldiers are retaliating the aggression from across the LoC effectively and in equal measure. No casualties have been reported in the incident so far, he added.

Meanwhile, twenty-five families fled away following cross-border shelling in the area in which three houses were demanded.

"It is all smoke and explosions of motor shells which we can hear and see. Panic has gripped the border villages here,” Ameer Din of Salikote.

Locals said that people stay indoors in Churanda, Batgrah, Tilawari, Salikote, Hathlanga and Sohra and no movement of people around.

Three days ago, three persons got injured including a 48 year old woman Zuleka wife of Jamal Din of Churanda. However there were no reports of causality or loss of property.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Baramulla Nissar Ahmad Naqash when contacted by GNS said that around 25 families living in Silikote and Balakote comprising of 100 people left homes on their own due to fear.

“The families come on their own and 70 people among them were given shelter and food at Higher Secondary school while as rest (30 people) have gone to put up with their relatives,” DC said.

Pak Summons Indian Envoy; India Violating Truce Despite Calls of Restraint

Pakistan on Thursday summoned India's Deputy High Commissioner J P Singh here for the fourth time in a month to condemn the "unprovoked firing" by Indian troops across the Line of Control (LoC).

Director General (South Asia and SAARC) Mohammad Faisal summoned Singh and "condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations" by Indian forces on February 22 in Rawalakot/Satwal Sector, the Foreign Office said in a statement.

The firing killed a labourer, working at a civilian crush plant, at Poonch river bank, it said.

The Foreign Office had summoned India's deputy high commissioner on February 5, 15 and 20.

In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal said despite calls for restraint, India continues to indulge in ceasefire violations.

He said the Indian forces have so far carried out more than three hundred and ninety-one ceasefire violations along the Line of Control and the “Working Boundary” this year that resulted in killing of sixteen innocent civilians and injuries to sixty five others.

The spokesperson said the “deliberate” targeting of civilian populated areas was “indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity, international human rights and humanitarian laws.”

Last month, the Indian envoy was summoned five times on on January 15, 18, 19, 20 and 21.

Faisal urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 ceasefire arrangement and investigate the repeated incidents of ceasefire violations, the statement said.

He also urged the Indian side to allow the UN Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to play its mandated role as per the UN Security Council resolutions.

India maintains that UNMOGIP has outlived its utility and is irrelevant after the Simla Agreement and the consequent establishment of the Line of Control.