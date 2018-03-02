LoC Flare Up: ‘2 Soldiers Injured In Pak Firing’

While there have been no firing by Pakistan reported along the international border since January 22, intermittent shelling has taken place along the LoC.
Jammu—Two soldiers were injured on Monday in alleged firing and shelling by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch and Rajouri districts, an official said.
Pakistan Army fired small arms, automatics, and mortars from 0845 hours on Thursday along the LoC in Bhimber Gali (BG) sector of Poonch district, a defence spokesman said.
He added that Pakistani forces also fired from 1030 hours at Nowshera, Kalal and Sunderbani sectors along the LoC in Rajouri district. The Indian Army is retaliating strongly and effectively, he said.
In the firing and shelling, two soldiers suffered injuries and were hospitalised, an official said.
Yesterday also, the Pakistan Army fired in Nowshera, Kalal and Sunderbani sectors along the LoC.
The firing and shelling along the LoC and international border in Jammu and Kashmir left 21 persons, including 12 army and BSF personnel, dead and over 80 others, mostly civilians, injured this year. There are casualties reported in Pakistan side of Kashmir also.
While there have been no firing by Pakistan reported along the international border since January 22, intermittent shelling has taken place along the LoC. (PTI)
