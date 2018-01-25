LoC firing : Soldier succumbs, toll 13

Naik Jagadish (34) was the resident of Chamoli district in Uttarakhand and is survived by his wife and two young children, the officer said.
Jammu—An army soldier, who was injured in alleged Pakistani firing on Sunday along LoC in Poonch district, succumbed to his injuries today.
"Pakistan had resorted to unprovoked firing on Indian Army posts in Krishna Ghati sector on January 20. During the exchange of fire, Naik Jagadish sustained grievous splinter injuries. He was immediately evacuated and provided intensive medical care in Military Hospital," an army officer said.
However, despite all efforts the gallant soldier succumbed to his injuries in the early hours today.
Naik Jagadish (34) was the resident of Chamoli district in Uttarakhand and is survived by his wife and two young children, the officer said.
As may 13 people, including seven civilians and six troops, were killed and over 65 others injured in Pakistan shelling and firing since Wednesday last.
The dead troops included 2 BSF and 4 army soldiers.
