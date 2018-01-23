‘Little snow possibility till Jan end’

Srinagar: Cold wave continued unabated in the Kashmir Valley and Ladakh region on Monday as the weatherman forecast little probability of any snowfall till January end.

"It is unlikely that the valley will have any appreciable snowfall this 'Chillai Kalan' although precipitation at isolated places is still possible," a MET official said.

The minimum temperature was minus 4.4 in Srinagar, minus 5.7 in Pahalgam and minus 4.5 in Gulmarg.

Kargil at minus 18.8 was the coldest town in Jammu and Kashmir, followed by Leh at minus 14.3.

Jammu city recorded 7, Katra 7.5, Batote 4.6, Banihal minus 0.3, Bhaderwah 2.4 and Udhampur 2.9 degrees Celsius as the night's lowest temperature.