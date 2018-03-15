Lighting Destroys Uri Shrine  

Srinagar: Lightening on Wednesday destroyed a revered Sufi shrine of Baba Fareed Shakarganj in Uri area of Baramulla district but there was no loss of life in the incident, police said.

The lightening hit the shrine Baba Fareed in Gharkote area of Uri, near the Line of Control (LoC), in the wee hours, destroying the shrine made of wood, mud and stone, police said.

No one was present at the shrine when the lightening struck, they said.

The shrine is revered by people from both sides of the LoC in Uri and adjoining areas.

Meanwhile, Governor N N Vohra and Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti directed early restoration of a century-old Sufi shrine.

Expressing concern over the extensive damage to the shrine, Vohra advised the State Government and all other concerned authorities to see that no time is lost in restoring the shrine to its pristine glory, an official said.

The Chief Minister also expressed concern over the reports of damage to the shrine and directed the Baramulla Deputy Commissioner and other concerned officers to visit the shrine complex and take necessary measures for restoration of the same, the spokesman said.