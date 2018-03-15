Lighting Destroys Uri Shrine  

The lightening hit the shrine Baba Fareed in Gharkote area of Uri, near the Line of Control (LoC), in the wee hours, destroying the shrine made of wood, mud and stone, police said.
Srinagar: Lightening on Wednesday destroyed a revered Sufi shrine of Baba Fareed Shakarganj in Uri area of Baramulla district but there was no loss of life in the incident, police said.
The lightening hit the shrine Baba Fareed in Gharkote area of Uri, near the Line of Control (LoC), in the wee hours, destroying the shrine made of wood, mud and stone, police said.
No one was present at the shrine when the lightening struck, they said.
The shrine is revered by people from both sides of the LoC in Uri and adjoining areas.
Meanwhile, Governor N N Vohra and Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti directed early restoration of a century-old Sufi shrine.
Expressing concern over the extensive damage to the shrine, Vohra advised the State Government and all other concerned authorities to see that no time is lost in restoring the shrine to its pristine glory, an official said.
The Chief Minister also expressed concern over the reports of damage to the shrine and directed the Baramulla Deputy Commissioner and other concerned officers to visit the shrine complex and take necessary measures for restoration of the same, the spokesman said.
Be part of Open Journalism
At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.
Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.
If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.Support Our Journalism
Conversations
The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.