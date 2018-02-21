Liberal funds Provided To JK: Jitender 

"The central government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is providing liberal funding to Jammu and Kashmir so that improved basic services are ensured in every nook and corner of the state."
New Delhi: Union minister Jitendra Singh on Tuesday said the Centre was providing liberal funding to the Jammu and Kashmir government to improve basic services in the state.
The minister of state in the Prime Minister's Office was speaking at a foundation stone laying ceremony for two road projects in Udhampur district.
"The central government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is providing liberal funding to Jammu and Kashmir so that improved basic services are ensured in every nook and corner of the state," Singh said.
Singh laid the foundation stone for upgradation work of the 14-kilometre-long double lane Ghordi road and the 9.4-kilometre long Basant Garh-Khaned road, to be completed at an estimated cost of Rs 46.06 crore under the Central Road Fund (CRF) and the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), an official spokesman said.
The minister said the NDA government is committed to provide better road connectivity to the people of far-off areas of the state. "There is no constraint of funds under the PMGSY," he said.
