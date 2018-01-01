Lethpora Attack Toll Mounts To 8 As 3rd Militant Also Killed

Srinagar—The counter-operation launched by security forces against the militants who attacked a CRPF camp in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir ended on Monday following the recovery of the body of another militant, the police said.

“Finally, the operation has concluded with the recovery of the body of the third terrorist,” Director General of Police S.P. Vaid said. The bodies of two terrorists had been recovered on December 31.

An unidentified militant was killed in Lethpora Pulwama early Monday morning to cap the two-day gunfight between militants and government forces. In All eight persons were killed, five of them CRPF men and remaining three were ‘fidayeen (suicide) attackers”—two of whom have been identified as locals.

Five paramilitary CRPF men and two Jash-e-Mohammad militants were killed on Sunday.

The fidayeen carried out the attack at around 2:30 am on Sunday by opening indiscriminate fire and lobbed grenades inside the camp situated in Lethpora area of the district, official said.

“All the attackers later entered inside the training centre of CRPF 185 battalion and engaged the troops in a gun battle”, they said.

The 4-storey building consisted of 3 blocks and block-one was used for officer’s family accommodation, 2nd block as main office while block three as camp and it was targeted by militants.

Soon after the attack, reinforcement of army’s special forces and SOG rushed to the spot and cordoned off the whole area amid fierce gunfight.

In the initial exchange of gunfight, three paramilitary CRPF were injured and one of them , Constable Sharief-ud-din Ganaie of Chadoora Budgam died at 92 Base hospital were all the injured were shifted.

The two injured constable, injured initially, Narender, who sustained bullet injuries on his calf muscle and Malve Samadhan (bullet injuries on his right shoulder) were admitted in the hospital and they are stated to be out of danger.

Later, four other personnel sustained bullet injuries and three of them— Tuafail Ahmed of Rajouri, Rajendra Nain of Churu Rajasthan and Pradeep Kr Panda succumbed to injuries while Kuldip Roy (inspector), a resident of Tikkar Khatrian HP, died of cardiac arrest.

Another injured personnel, Mala Ram, is recuperating in the 92-Base hospital, they said.

The two of the fidayeens of Jash-e-Mohammad, killed after storming a paramilitary CRPF camp, ha have been identified as Manzoor Ahmad Baba son of Ali Mohammad Baba of Drubgam Pulwama and Fardeen Ahmad Khanday son of Ghulam Mohammad Khanday, a serving police constable, resident of Nazeen Pora Tral. The slain duo, they said, had joined militant ranks only three months ago.

The identity of the third militant is yet to be ascertained.

Also Read - Number Of Youth Joining Militancy Has Come Down: DGP Vaid

Funerals Attract Thousands Of Mourners

Thousands of people participated in the funerals of the militants, Fardeen Ahmad Khandey and Manzoor Ahmad Baba in Tral and Drubgam areas of Pulwama district, on Monday.

Khandey and Manzoor were killed during an attack on the training centre of Indian paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force in Lethpora area of Pulwama district, yesterday.

Five CRPF personnel were also killed and several others were injured in the attack. Meanwhile, the killing of three mujahideen triggered complete shutdown in the Pulwama district. All shops and other business establishments were closed while traffic was off the roads.

Many people were reportedly injured including one critically when the troops fired bullets and pellets on protesters in Drubgam area of the district. The Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani and other Hurriyat leaders and organizations in their statements paid tributes to the youth killed in the encounter.

Local CRPF trooper laid to rest in Central Kashmir

Hundreds Participate In CRPF Trooper’s Burial

Hundreds of people participated in the last rites of slain local Indian Para-military trooper who was one among the five CRPF personnel killed in a fidayeen attack at Lethpora area of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Sunday.

Sharifuddin Ganaie, a resident of Ganaie Mohalla Nagam Chadoora in Central Kashmir had joined CRPF five years back.

The family sources said that the slain trooper was a bachelor and is survived by his parents, two sisters and three brothers.

Eyewitnesses told news agency CNS that hundreds of people mostly women wailed and beat their chest as the body of trooper arrived in the native village on Sunday evening.

Reports said that hundreds of mourners participated in the last rites of the slain troopers.

Please Get This Bloodshed Stopped, Modi Urged

As the families of the soldiers killed during a gun battle bid them a teary adieu, they urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to do something to stop the bloodshed in the Valley.

"Militancy has not ended, our jawans are continuing to sacrifice their lives; please do something. I would request PM Modi and the government to take measures to stop killing of innocents. The world has not seen a country worse than Pakistan," Anees, son of killed CRPF jawan Taufail Ahmed was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.