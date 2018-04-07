LeT Denies Beheading Hajin Youth

Srinagar—Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) chief Mehmood Shah has strongly condemned the brutal killing of Manzoor Ahmad of Hajin Bandipora and the attack on women in his family, terming same as “shameful and inhumane.”

“It is such a nefarious act that deserves more than mere a condemnation. Lashkar-e-Taiba has always put up its matters before public. We have never imposed such a punishment on culprits but have exposed them in public. We have no involvement in this murder. We will fully investigate the matter,” said Shah. He was quoted as saying by Lashkar spokesperson Dr Abdullah Ghaznavi in a statement issued to news agency GNS.

“The people of Hajin have deep love with Jihad and Mujahideen. However, the truth will come to fore very soon and the culprits will be brought to justice eventually,” Lashkar chief said.

Manzoor’s body was found at an orchard near Bonmohalla Hajin on Saturday, a day after he was kidnapped.

“(Militants) believed to be affiliated with LeT, barged into the house of Abdul Gaffar Bhat (father of Manzoor) at Hajin in Bandipora and started to beat up people before abducting father-son duo,” the police spokesman had said.

“However, Abdul Gaffar Bhat escaped in spite being fired upon and suffering injuries,” the spokesman said. He has been hospitalised. Manzoor’s body was found on Friday. (GNS)