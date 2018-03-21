‘Less Lethal Plastic Bullets To Be Used In J&K’

"The government has decided to introduce less lethal plastic bullets also to be used in tackling law and order situations in Jammu and Kashmir," Union Minister of State for Home Hansraj Gangaram Ahir said.
New Delhi—Less lethal plastic bullets will be used to tackle "law and order" situations in Jammu and Kashmir, the Lok Sabha was informed today.
Union Minister of State for Home Hansraj Gangaram Ahir also said the government has no plans for enhanced use of bunkers to protect security forces from stone throwers after the annual shift of the capital from Jammu to Srinagar in the next few days.
The minister said the government has appointed Dineshwar Sharma, former Director of the Intelligence Bureau, as its representative to initiate and carry forward dialogue with the elected representatives, organisations and individuals concerned in Jammu and Kashmir."The response from the people of Jammu and Kashmir has been very positive. A large number of delegations and individuals representing various sections of society and particularly youths have already interacted with the Government of India representative," he said.
