Legislator objects to three day State mourning

Budgam—Coming down heavily on state Govt. for de­claring a three day state mourn­ing over the demise of Dr. So­nam Lonpo, AIP Supremo and MLA Langate Er. Rasheed has asked Govt. to explain the logic behind the decision.

While talking to media per­sons on the sidelines of a condo­lence meeting held in Budgam to pay tributes to renowned Islamic Scholar and Social Leader Aga Syed Mohammed Fazlullah, Er. Rasheed said that while Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) has insulted state flag by tak­ing an extra constitutional step with the full blessings of New Delhi and replaced the state flag with its own flag, what is the fun to declare three day state mourning and announcing that state flag will fly half-mast for three days as a mark of respect to Mr. Lonpo.

Er. Rasheed said, '' We all ex­press our sympathies with the family of deceased Leader but it is unacceptable that while LA­HDC has never owned the state flag and always insulted it, state Govt. has announced three day state mourning. Even declaring holiday in entire state carries no sense and it should have been restricted to Ladakh region only. There had been no precedence to observe three day state mourn­ing when any cabinet Minister died when in office, as such breaking the tradition smells something fishy