LC Passes Resolution On Ex-Legislators’ Pension

Jammu—The Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Council today passed a private member’s resolution resolving that former legislators be given pension equivalent to 50 per cent of the total emoluments’ paid to the sitting legislators of the state.

National Conference (NC) MLA Sajad Kichloo moved the resolution in view of the present inflation and hardships being faced by the ex-legislators.

While replying on behalf of the government, Minister for Agriculture Production Ghulam Nabi Lone Hanjura, assured the House that the government will seriously consider the matter and asked the member to withdraw, but the legislator pressed for passing the motion.

Legislators, Naresh Kumar Gupta (Congress), Pardeep Kumar Sharma (BJP), Ghulam Nabi Monga (Congress), Showkat Hussain Ganai (NC) and Surinder Kumar Choudhary (PDP) favoured the motion.

Later, the motion was passed with a voice vote