Lawyers meet held in Ganderbal

Ganderbal—A meeting of Retainer Lawyers, clinic Lawyers & PLVs of District Ganderbal was held Wednesday under the chairmanship of chairman District Legal services Authority (Pr. District & session judge) Ganderbal Raja Shujat Ali Khan.

The Chairman while addressing the participants emphasized Retainer lawyers, clinic Lawyer & PLVs. The focus of the Legal services Authority is to addresses the need of poor marginalized sections of people and the socially deprived at their door steps by providing Legal service camps.

Senior lawyers apprised the participants in the meeting about usefulness of awareness camps. On thus judicial officers requested the awareness camps organized every now and them. Clinic lawyers lime lighted the benefits organized such camps.

In the meeting feedback was taken by the participants about the benefits of welfare schemes, programmes and difficulties faced during implementing of these schemes. Needs of the people viz-a-viz the welfare schemes and programmes were also discussed.