Lawyer attacked in Udhampur

Srinagar—Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday said that it is investigating the complaint of an attack on lawyer-activist Talib Hussain in Udhampur area last night.

“Udhampur Police has taken cognizance of the matter and is investigating his compliant,” tweeted Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Earlier, Hussain, who has been leading from the front for justice in the Kathua gangrape and murder case, was attacked by some people in Udhampur on Friday night after a TV show.

On January 21, Hussain was arrested by the police while leading a protest rally in Kathua town against the local authorities for failing to arrest the girl’s murderers and allegedly hushing up the case.

He was only released the next day after his arrested sparked protest in the Assembly. Since then he has been at the forefront to secure justice for the victim.

He had earlier said it was sheer “hooliganism” by lawyers, first for protesting against the filing of chargesheet, and then calling for a bandh to mobilise the majority community against tribals, who have been living alongside Hindus for decades. He said the lawyers want to shift the case to CBI to shield the culprits.