Lawyer attacked in Udhampur

Hussain, who has been leading from the front for justice in the Kathua gangrape and murder case, was attacked by some people in Udhampur on Friday night after a TV show.
Srinagar—Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday said that it is investigating the complaint of an attack on lawyer-activist Talib Hussain in Udhampur area last night.
“Udhampur Police has taken cognizance of the matter and is investigating his compliant,” tweeted Jammu and Kashmir Police.
Earlier, Hussain, who has been leading from the front for justice in the Kathua gangrape and murder case, was attacked by some people in Udhampur on Friday night after a TV show.
On January 21, Hussain was arrested by the police while leading a protest rally in Kathua town against the local authorities for failing to arrest the girl’s murderers and allegedly hushing up the case.
He was only released the next day after his arrested sparked protest in the Assembly. Since then he has been at the forefront to secure justice for the victim.
He had earlier said it was sheer “hooliganism” by lawyers, first for protesting against the filing of chargesheet, and then calling for a bandh to mobilise the majority community against tribals, who have been living alongside Hindus for decades. He said the lawyers want to shift the case to CBI to shield the culprits.
Be part of Open Journalism
At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.
Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.
If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.Support Our Journalism
Conversations
The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.