Larnoo Encounter: Soldiers Open Fire On Protestors, Civilian Killed

Srinagar: Following the death of a militant at Larnoo in Kokernag, government forces on Tuesday reportedly fired bullets into a protesting crowd causing grievous injuries to a civilian, leading to his death.

Sources said that two youths received bullet injuries during clashes at Khudwani area, adding one of them identified as Khalid Ahmad Dar succumbed to his injuries. According to the hospital sources, Khalid had received a bullet in his neck resulting in his instant death.

According to the Chief Medical Officer, Anantnag the hospital received three injured persons of them two had bullet injuries and one pellet injuries.

Earlier, one militant was killed in an encounter after forces came in contact with them in a routine search operation at Larnoo in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Tuesday.

“Two militants have been killed so far in an anti-insurgency operation in Larnoo area of Kokernag in Anantnag district,” an Army official, according to PTI, said.

A regular cordon and search operation launched in the forest area of Kokernag in South Kashmir’s Anantnag turned into an encounter, the Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Twitter. A joint team of the military’s Rashtriya Rifles, the Central Reserve Police Force and the Jammu and Kashmir Police are involved in the operation. Authorities have recovered the body of one of the militants.

The slain militant was identified as Furqan Ahmed Wani son of Ghulam Muhammad Wani, a resident of Wangund village of South Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

Jammu Kashmir Police Chief Dr SP Vaid in a tweet had said that two militants were killed in the gunfight, however, a police official told CNS that they have retrieved only one body from the encounter site.

This is the second such operation in as many days. Security forces killed a suspected militant in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam district on Monday.