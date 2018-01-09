Larnoo Encounter: Soldiers Open Fire On Protestors, Civilian Killed

Routine search operation leads to encounter, 2 militants killed
Srinagar: Following the death of a militant at Larnoo in Kokernag, government forces on Tuesday reportedly fired bullets into a protesting crowd causing grievous injuries to a civilian, leading to his death.
Sources said that two youths received bullet injuries during clashes at Khudwani area, adding one of them identified as Khalid Ahmad Dar succumbed to his injuries. According to the hospital sources, Khalid had received a bullet in his neck resulting in his instant death.
According to the Chief Medical Officer, Anantnag the hospital received three injured persons of them two had bullet injuries and one pellet injuries.
Earlier, one militant was killed in an encounter after forces came in contact with them in a routine search operation at Larnoo in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Tuesday.
“Two militants have been killed so far in an anti-insurgency operation in Larnoo area of Kokernag in Anantnag district,” an Army official, according to PTI, said.
A regular cordon and search operation launched in the forest area of Kokernag in South Kashmir’s Anantnag turned into an encounter, the Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Twitter. A joint team of the military’s Rashtriya Rifles, the Central Reserve Police Force and the Jammu and Kashmir Police are involved in the operation. Authorities have recovered the body of one of the militants.
The slain militant was identified as Furqan Ahmed Wani son of Ghulam Muhammad Wani, a resident of Wangund village of South Kashmir’s Kulgam district.
Jammu Kashmir Police Chief Dr SP Vaid in a tweet had said that two militants were killed in the gunfight, however, a police official told CNS that they have retrieved only one body from the encounter site.
This is the second such operation in as many days. Security forces killed a suspected militant in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam district on Monday.
Be part of Open Journalism
At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.
Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.
If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.Support Our Journalism
Conversations
The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.