Lar Pandit Given Last Rites By Muslim Neighbours

The Pandit woman, Roopawati, had refused to leave her home and hearth when most of the community, including almost all members of her own family, had migrated from the Kashmir Valley in the early 90s.
Srinagar—In keeping with the Valley’s age-old traditions of amity, a 90-year-old Pandit woman was on Tuesday cremated by her Muslim neighbours in the Lar village of Gandarbal according to the rituals of her own faith.
The Pandit woman, Roopawati, had refused to leave her home and hearth when most of the community, including almost all members of her own family, had migrated from the Kashmir Valley in the early 90s.
The woman was a widow, her husband, Prithvi Nath, having passed away some time ago.
As the village came to know of her passing away, it busied itself in arranging firewood and other requirements for the funeral pyre, reports from Gandarbal said.
“We are saddened by her death,” said one of her neighbours, Sheikh Ghulam Rasool. “The entire neighbourhood mourns her passing away.”
“We, Muslims and Pandits, have always had brotherly relations despite our different faiths,” he said
Be part of Open Journalism
At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.
Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.
If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.Support Our Journalism
Conversations
The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.