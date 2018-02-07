Lar Pandit Given Last Rites By Muslim Neighbours

Srinagar—In keeping with the Valley’s age-old traditions of amity, a 90-year-old Pandit woman was on Tuesday cremated by her Muslim neighbours in the Lar village of Gandarbal according to the rituals of her own faith.

The Pandit woman, Roopawati, had refused to leave her home and hearth when most of the community, including almost all members of her own family, had migrated from the Kashmir Valley in the early 90s.

The woman was a widow, her husband, Prithvi Nath, having passed away some time ago.

As the village came to know of her passing away, it busied itself in arranging firewood and other requirements for the funeral pyre, reports from Gandarbal said.

“We are saddened by her death,” said one of her neighbours, Sheikh Ghulam Rasool. “The entire neighbourhood mourns her passing away.”

“We, Muslims and Pandits, have always had brotherly relations despite our different faiths,” he said