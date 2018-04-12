Landslides Hits Sgr-Leh Highway

Srinagar—Sonamarg-Drass road stretch of the Srinagar-Leh highway was closed for traffic on Wednesday due to landslides.

Landslides occurred at Shaitan nallah and Bajri nallah spots which forced closure of traffic on the stretch, officials said.

They said that men and machinery have been deployed to clear the road, and efforts are on to make it motorable till noon.

“Vehicles will be first allowed from Drass to Sonamarg and then from Sonamarg to Drass,” said Mohammad Ibrahim, who is traffic incharge in the area.