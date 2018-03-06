Landmark Step: HC Decides 4 Cases Online

Srinagar—In a first of its kind initiative, the proceedings of four cases at Jammu and Kashmir High Court were carried out through video-conferencing, marking a landmark step to reform the functioning of higher judiciary in the state.

A single bench of Justice Mohammad Yaqoob Mir at J&K High Court delivered judgments in two cases on the spot while one case was reserved for order out of four cases taken up by the court through video-conferencing.

The four cases from Kargil and Leh pertained to Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council which was represented by Counsel Asif Maqbool in Srinagar. The parties to the cases participated in the proceedings via video conferencing from DC Office Kargil.

Principal District judge Kargil, S K Bhagat, Deputy Commissioner Kargil and President Bar Association, Kargil, were also present at the videoconferencing venue in Kargil.

Justice Mir said the new initiative of conducting court proceedings through video conferencing is a landmark step towards bringing judiciary at the doorsteps of people living in far-flung areas of the state.

“It will bring relief to people of Jammu and Kashmir living in far-flung areas who want to approach the High Court for redress of their grievances. Now they will be able to file petitions and participate in court proceedings without physically appearing in the court,” Justice Mir said.

“In future, the facility can be used where the counsel for a party can argue and present the case from far-flung areas like Leh, Kargil and Gurez. This will make the justice delivery system available at the doorsteps speedily and inexpensively,” he added. Justice Mir said the Chief Justice has already asked the Bar at Leh and Kargil to hold such court hearings via video conferencing regarding the cases of far-flung areas of the State including Leh and Kargil.

On the occasion, Justice Mir praised the Chief Justice of J&K High Court, Justice Badar Durrez, for making the video conferencing facility functional within a short span of time. The proceedings of the case in Srinagar were witnessed by dozens of lawyers and staff of the court.