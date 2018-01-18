Land Acquisition For BOP Establishment Underway: Govt

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir government today said that the process of acquisition of land for the establishment of Border Out Post (BoPs) and bund along the Indo-Pak border was underway.

In a written reply to a question of BJPs Ramesh Arora, Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti told the Legislative Council that an amount of Rs 33.50 crore have been received from the Centre for disbursement as compensation.

Out of Rs 29.84 crore received as compensation, Rs 4.32 crore have been disbursed among those from whose land have been acquired for the construction of 135 feet-wide composite bund along the Indo-Pak border, she said.

Similarly, out of Rs 3.66 crore received, Rs 2.13 crore have been disbursed among those from whose land was acquired for the establishment of the BoPs.