Lady drug peddler arrested from North Kashmir

Kupwara—Continuing with the special drive of J&K Police to eradicate the drug menace from the society, based on specific information, a lady drug peddler has been arrested along with charas during checking of vehicles at Drugmulla area of North Kashmir’s Kupwara district.
The lady has been identified as Mugli Begum wife of Abdul Qayoom Khan of Zurhama. 700 gms charas was recovered from the lady. A police official said that a case under NDPS Act was registered at Police Station Kupwara. Further investigation is in progress.
During the current year special drive against drug peddlers, the Special team of District Police Kupwara has so far arrested 54 notorious drug peddlers involved in drug peddling/narcotic smuggling. 31 Kgs of Charas, 2 Kgs of Heroine, 4.5 Kgs of Brown Sugar, large quantity of codeine and banned drugs have been recovered from the possession of arrested drug peddlers. A cross LoC narcotic smugglers module has also been busted and four notorious crossed LoC narcotic smugglers have been arrested. (CNS)
