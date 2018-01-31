LA condoles death of Sonam Dawa ,Holiday today

Jammu—The Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly on Tuesday condoled the death of Sonam Dawa Lonpo, Chief Executive Councillor (CEC), Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council, and observed a minute's silence as a mark of respect for the departed soul.

Lonpo, a senior BJP leader and the party's first CEC in the council, died of cardiac arrest last evening and is survived by his wife, daughter and son-in-law.

He was unanimously elected to the post on November 3, 2015.

Speaker Kavinder Gupta expressed his condolence on behalf of the House to Lonpo's family.

The House also observed a minute's silence in honour of Mahatma Gandhi on his 70th death anniversary.

Meanwhile, the Government declared State Holiday on 31st January, 2018 as a mark of respect to Dr Sonam Dawa Lonpo.

As per a notification issued in this regard by General Administration Department, the State Mourning shall be observed for 3 days w.e.f 30th January to 1st Feb, 2018.

During the State Mourning, the National and the State Flags shall fly at half-mast on all buildings and places where these are flown regularly and there shall be no official entertainment/function.