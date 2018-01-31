LA condoles death of Sonam Dawa ,Holiday today

Lonpo, a senior BJP leader and the party's first CEC in the council, died of cardiac arrest last evening and is survived by his wife, daughter and son-in-law.
Jammu—The Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly on Tuesday condoled the death of Sonam Dawa Lonpo, Chief Executive Councillor (CEC), Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council, and observed a minute's silence as a mark of respect for the departed soul.
Lonpo, a senior BJP leader and the party's first CEC in the council, died of cardiac arrest last evening and is survived by his wife, daughter and son-in-law.
He was unanimously elected to the post on November 3, 2015.
Speaker Kavinder Gupta expressed his condolence on behalf of the House to Lonpo's family.
The House also observed a minute's silence in honour of Mahatma Gandhi on his 70th death anniversary.
Meanwhile, the Government declared State Holiday on 31st January, 2018 as a mark of respect to Dr Sonam Dawa Lonpo.
As per a notification issued in this regard by General Administration Department, the State Mourning shall be observed for 3 days w.e.f 30th January to 1st Feb, 2018.
During the State Mourning, the National and the State Flags shall fly at half-mast on all buildings and places where these are flown regularly and there shall be no official entertainment/function.
