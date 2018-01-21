Kupwara shuts against police for releasing an accused

Kupwara: A complete shutdown was observed in North Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Saturday.

The call for shutdown was forwarded by Traders Fed­eration Kupwara against po­lice who according to them released a non-local accused businessman without taking them into confidence. Reports said that all the shops and business establishments re­mained closed while transport also remained off the roads.

Hafizullah Bakshi, President Traders Federation Kupwara told news agency CNS that a couple of days back a non-local namely Zubair Ansari was caught red handed by locals while he was trying to “tar­nish” the chastity of a woman.

“After our protest, police arrested the accused, but to our shock he has been released and we were not informed about his release. That accused has fled from Kashmir now,” Bakshi said.

He alleged that police shielded the culprit and kept traders federation in dark.

“It is a business rivalry. The man from UP was released by court on bail. The father of the lady maintained that he had himself asked his non-local business partner to drop her daughter at home,” SSP Kup­wara Shamsher Hussain said adding that both the man and the lady in question turned out to be innocent. (CNS)