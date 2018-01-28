Kupwara remembers 1994 massacre victims

Kupwara—A complete shutdown was Saturday observed in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district to mark the 24th anni­versary of Kupwara massacre in which 27 civilians were killed while scores of people were also injured by the govern­ment forces.

The shutdown in the frontier dis­trict was called by the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mu­hammad Yasin.

According to the KNS correspondent, Sahil Shameem, all the shops and oth­er business establishments remained closed while the traffic was also thin on the roads.

The survivors of Kupwara massacre recalled the horrific scene, saying that the event continue to haunt them.

The survivors said that “on Jan 25, 1994, a patrolling party of Army’s Pun­jab regiment during a market checking in main town Kupwara warned the pri­vate business establishment owners not to observe shutdown on Republic Day (Jan 26). But, as usual, a complete shut­down was observed across the district. The regiment on the same day barged into the premises of Jamia Masjid Kup­wara and told the Imam (cleric) to come outside where they thrashed him along with several worshippers.”

“People in the district decided to bring the incident to the notice of the then Dis­trict Development Commissioner (DDC) Kupwara Yaseen Shah,” they added.

“Next day, on January 27, we along with traders’ federation approached Yaseen Shah and raised the issue before him. He assured us support and probe into the matter. After returning from the office of DDC, a group of government forces standing near the Old Bridge Kupwara without warning opened in­discriminate fire upon us leaving 27 dead on the spot. Dozens were injured among which many have been left hand­icapped,” they added

The survivors lamented that no action has been taken against the guilty so far.

Officials said that a case FIR No: 19/94 under sections 302, 307 dated 27-01-1994 stands registered in the police station Kupwara.

AIP carries out protest march, Er. Rasheed detained

Breaking strict restrictions dozens joined a march led by AIP Supremo and MLA Langate Er. Rasheed at Kupwara today seeking justice for the martyrs of 27th Jan 1994, butchered at the hands of Army without any provocation.

Protestors were chanting strong slogans seeking justice for the families of martyrs, re­moval of AFSPA and end to state terrorism. The March was scheduled to end at Martyrs graveyard where a public meeting was to be held. However a heavy contingent of Police and CRPF stopped the protestors near Branwari and arrested Er. Rasheed along with many colleagues and detained them at police station Kupwara.

Talking to media persons before his arrest Er. Rasheed said that army by citing AFSPA and objecting to the investigation of Kupwara massa­cre, is actually confessing the guilt and the world community must realize that how Kashmiris are being denied justice by taking the shelter of draco­nian, undemocratic and uncivilized laws like AF­SPA. Er. Rasheed asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to either apologize for the genocide of Kash­miris that took place since 1989 or must allow in­ternational organizations to investigate the truth. Coming down heavily on CM Mehbooba Mufti Er. Rasheed said that she has proved to be worst hyp­ocrite and has compromised everything.

Kupwara district observed a complete shutdown today to pay homage to 27 civilians.

Culprits still roaming free, Says Geelani

Remembering 28 year old Kupwara genocide Chairman All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Geelani said that almost three decades have passed but the culprits of this heinous crime continue to roam free and not a single person has been brought to book till date.

He said that although whole Jammu and Kashmir has wit­nessed the barbarism and bru­tality, but Kupwara bore most of the brunt and Martyrs grave­yards in the district stand testi­mony to it. He further said that countless orphans and widows are a live proof of India hege­mony and its atrocities.

He further said that our loved ones in these graveyards put a huge responsibility on our shoul­ders not to deviate for this noble cause. Innocent faces of the or­phans and the tearful eyes of the widows are more than enough to remind every soul of this nation that these budding youth have giv­en their blood for a sacred cause which in no way should be forgot­ten and hartals and protests are just to remind our people that we owe a lot to these brave hearts oth­erwise everybody knows that our already fragile economy is further weakened by such financial curbs, but conscious nations can never think of shying away from these sacrifices and our people have proved it every now and then.

Hurriyat Chairman further said that we want to convey to the brutal oppressor that although we are weak and helpless but we are not sellable, we can’t even think of any compromise. Geelani sahab said that huge human investment have made our movement so pre­cious that nobody can dare to bar­gain it for his own benefits.

He further said that we once again make pledge that we will fight this oppression till our last breath. Inshallah.

Meanwhile a special prayer meeting was held in Kupwara by Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, where sacrific­es our youth particularly Kupwara were remembered and rich tributes where paid to them and it was reit­erated that come what may we will continue to fight for our cherished goal of freedom from India.

IFJ releases Kupwara massacre report

International Forum for Justice and Human Rights Saturday released its report about 1994 Kupwara massacre here in Kashmir capital Srinagar. At least 27 people were killed on this day in 1994 in Kupwara town.

The report was released by International Forum for Justice Chairman Muhammad Ahsan Untoo. Be­sides others, Shakeel Qalandar, Abdul Majid Zargar, Shabir Ahmed Dar, Muhammad Iqbal Mir, Sajad Gul and Nisar Shahdad. While talking to reporters, Ahsan Untoo and Shakeel Qalandar urged upon Gov­ernment of India to bring culprits to justice. They said those who are involved in the massacre have become the opinion makers on Indian News Channels.

The protesters were carrying a huge ban­ner displaying the photographs of former Jammu Kashmir Governor Jagmohan and Retired Army officer GD Bakshi.