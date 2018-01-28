Kupwara remembers 1994 massacre victims

Survivors recount tragedy, says no action taken against culprits
Kupwara—A complete shutdown was Saturday observed in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district to mark the 24th anniversary of Kupwara massacre in which 27 civilians were killed while scores of people were also injured by the government forces.
The shutdown in the frontier district was called by the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin.
According to the KNS correspondent, Sahil Shameem, all the shops and other business establishments remained closed while the traffic was also thin on the roads.
The survivors of Kupwara massacre recalled the horrific scene, saying that the event continue to haunt them.
The survivors said that “on Jan 25, 1994, a patrolling party of Army’s Punjab regiment during a market checking in main town Kupwara warned the private business establishment owners not to observe shutdown on Republic Day (Jan 26). But, as usual, a complete shutdown was observed across the district. The regiment on the same day barged into the premises of Jamia Masjid Kupwara and told the Imam (cleric) to come outside where they thrashed him along with several worshippers.”
“People in the district decided to bring the incident to the notice of the then District Development Commissioner (DDC) Kupwara Yaseen Shah,” they added.
“Next day, on January 27, we along with traders’ federation approached Yaseen Shah and raised the issue before him. He assured us support and probe into the matter. After returning from the office of DDC, a group of government forces standing near the Old Bridge Kupwara without warning opened indiscriminate fire upon us leaving 27 dead on the spot. Dozens were injured among which many have been left handicapped,” they added
The survivors lamented that no action has been taken against the guilty so far.
Officials said that a case FIR No: 19/94 under sections 302, 307 dated 27-01-1994 stands registered in the police station Kupwara.
AIP carries out protest march, Er. Rasheed detained
Breaking strict restrictions dozens joined a march led by AIP Supremo and MLA Langate Er. Rasheed at Kupwara today seeking justice for the martyrs of 27th Jan 1994, butchered at the hands of Army without any provocation.
Protestors were chanting strong slogans seeking justice for the families of martyrs, removal of AFSPA and end to state terrorism. The March was scheduled to end at Martyrs graveyard where a public meeting was to be held. However a heavy contingent of Police and CRPF stopped the protestors near Branwari and arrested Er. Rasheed along with many colleagues and detained them at police station Kupwara.
Talking to media persons before his arrest Er. Rasheed said that army by citing AFSPA and objecting to the investigation of Kupwara massacre, is actually confessing the guilt and the world community must realize that how Kashmiris are being denied justice by taking the shelter of draconian, undemocratic and uncivilized laws like AFSPA. Er. Rasheed asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to either apologize for the genocide of Kashmiris that took place since 1989 or must allow international organizations to investigate the truth. Coming down heavily on CM Mehbooba Mufti Er. Rasheed said that she has proved to be worst hypocrite and has compromised everything.
Kupwara district observed a complete shutdown today to pay homage to 27 civilians.
Culprits still roaming free, Says Geelani
Remembering 28 year old Kupwara genocide Chairman All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Geelani said that almost three decades have passed but the culprits of this heinous crime continue to roam free and not a single person has been brought to book till date.
He said that although whole Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed the barbarism and brutality, but Kupwara bore most of the brunt and Martyrs graveyards in the district stand testimony to it. He further said that countless orphans and widows are a live proof of India hegemony and its atrocities.
He further said that our loved ones in these graveyards put a huge responsibility on our shoulders not to deviate for this noble cause. Innocent faces of the orphans and the tearful eyes of the widows are more than enough to remind every soul of this nation that these budding youth have given their blood for a sacred cause which in no way should be forgotten and hartals and protests are just to remind our people that we owe a lot to these brave hearts otherwise everybody knows that our already fragile economy is further weakened by such financial curbs, but conscious nations can never think of shying away from these sacrifices and our people have proved it every now and then.
Hurriyat Chairman further said that we want to convey to the brutal oppressor that although we are weak and helpless but we are not sellable, we can’t even think of any compromise. Geelani sahab said that huge human investment have made our movement so precious that nobody can dare to bargain it for his own benefits.
He further said that we once again make pledge that we will fight this oppression till our last breath. Inshallah.
Meanwhile a special prayer meeting was held in Kupwara by Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, where sacrifices our youth particularly Kupwara were remembered and rich tributes where paid to them and it was reiterated that come what may we will continue to fight for our cherished goal of freedom from India.
IFJ releases Kupwara massacre report
International Forum for Justice and Human Rights Saturday released its report about 1994 Kupwara massacre here in Kashmir capital Srinagar. At least 27 people were killed on this day in 1994 in Kupwara town.
The report was released by International Forum for Justice Chairman Muhammad Ahsan Untoo. Besides others, Shakeel Qalandar, Abdul Majid Zargar, Shabir Ahmed Dar, Muhammad Iqbal Mir, Sajad Gul and Nisar Shahdad. While talking to reporters, Ahsan Untoo and Shakeel Qalandar urged upon Government of India to bring culprits to justice. They said those who are involved in the massacre have become the opinion makers on Indian News Channels.
The protesters were carrying a huge banner displaying the photographs of former Jammu Kashmir Governor Jagmohan and Retired Army officer GD Bakshi.
Be part of Open Journalism
At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.
Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.
If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.Support Our Journalism
Conversations
The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.