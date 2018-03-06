Kupwara MBBS Student Missing In Odhisa:Parents Slam J&K Govt’s Apathy

Srinagar—Even as the government said on Tuesday that efforts were on to trace the MBBS student who has been missing in Odhisa for nearly a month, his family has voiced deep concern about what it has described as the state administration’s lack of seriousness in tracing their son.

The Odhisa police has already dismissed as incorrect reports that Suhail Aijaz, of the Marsari area in Chowkibal, Kupwara had been abducted by Maoists.

A student of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Bhubaneswar, since 2016, Suhail Aijaz had gone missing on February 9, two days after his parents had transferred some money to his account on his request.

According to reports, posters purportedly from the Maoists had appeared at the Baramunda bus stand on Monday claiming that the student was in their custody and would be released in exchange of their jailed leader.

The posters had threatened that Suhail would be killed in case their leader was not released within a week.

But the police in J&K as well as Odhisa have dismissed the posters, saying that Maoists claim responsibility through the media and not by posters.

Suhail's distraught parents have urged authorities not to make light of the threat but to take tangible action to trace their son.

Suhail’s father, Aijaz Ahmad Khataria said that the state government had so far failed to show any promptness in finding their son

He said that seriousness of the state government could be gauged from the fact that the chief minister Mehbooba Mufti had spoken about Suhail “just once, that too on social media, on Tuesday, when already a month had elapsed”.

Mehbooba on Twitter had urged her Odhisa counterpart to take swift action in tracing out the missing MBBS student.

“Concerning reports coming in about a Kashmiri student, Suhail Aijaz of Kupwara being kidnapped in Odisha. I request the authorities to investigate & take swift action,” she had tweeted to her counterpart in Odhisa.

“We have seen that real efforts are lacking not only in the state but also by the government of Odhisa. When our government has failed us, what expectations can we have from Odhisa administration,” Khataria said.

Senior PDP leader and minister for parliamentary affairs Abdul Rehman Veeri said that the JK police had already taken up the issue with its counterparts in Odhisa and efforts were underway to trace the missing boy.

When asked why the JK and Odhisa governments were taking the Maoist angle lightly, the minister said: “I will take up the issue with JK DGP who in turn will contact his counterpart in Odhisa to speed up the probe so that the student is traced unharmed.”

He said that requests have already been made to the Odhisa administration to speed up the probe. –with inputs from GNS