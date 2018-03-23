Kupwara Gunfight: Army Cmdr Reviews Security Situation

Srinagar—In the backdrop of Halmatpora, Kupwara encounter, army’s top commander on Friday took a review of the overall security situation in the north Kashmir on Friday.

General officer Commanding Chinar Corps Lt General AK Bhatt chaired a security review meeting of various agencies including police at Pohrupet in north Kashmir. The meeting was attended by top Army and police officers including IGP Kashmir S P Pani, apart from the field commanders from both the forces, a defence spokesman in a statement issued here.

"The aim of this review of security situation was to strengthen the synergy among all agencies engaged in counter-militancy operations, which has resulted in the elimination of a large number of militants with minimum collateral damage in recent times," the spokesman said.

He said that north Kashmir, once the hub of foreign militants, has been turned around with a relatively stable security environment due to the joint efforts of the security forces and seamless cooperation and coordination among them.

"The Chinar Corps commander along with IGP Kashmir undertook an aerial survey of the area prior to the meeting," the spokesman said.

The senior officers asked the officers on the ground to continue to harmonise their endeavours to make north Kashmir militant-free.

"They also emphasised on continued efforts to minimize collateral damage during operations and positive engagement with the youth to ensure peace and tranquility in the region," the spokesman said.

A peaceful security environment would facilitate development, disruption free educational calendar, boost to tourism sector and give impetus to creating employment opportunities, he added.

Five militants, three soldiers and two SOG personnel were killed in the 2-day-long encounter at Check Fatehkhan in Haihama.