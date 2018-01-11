 Kulgam: ‘Target fire killed my son, Says slain civilian’s father

‘Don’t resort to stone-pelting, Appeals father of militant to youth
Kulgam—Thousands of people participated in the last rites of slain Hizbul Mujhadeen militants in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district.
Farhan Wani, the teenager militant was killed in a gunfight with government forces on Tuesday at Pehlipora, Larnoo Kokarnag area of Anantnag district.
Reports said that Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Geelani addressed the mourners telephonically. A large number of women as well participated in the funeral procession.
During his address to the mourners, the father of the slain militant Ghulam Muhammad appealed youth not to resort to stone-pelting. “I have lost my son and I request budding youth not to resort to stone-pelting,” he said and requested Indian civil society members to play a role in the resolution of Kashmir issue.
Meanwhile, the father of slain civilian alleged that his son was put to death in a target fire.
Khalid Ahmed Dar was killed after clashes broke out in Khadwani Kulgam on Tuesday.
Abdul Salam Dar, his father told news agency CNS that Khalid was on way to Degree College Anantnag to submit his form when government forces killed him in a target fire near SKUAST Khudwani.
“My son was a brilliant student. He was not a stone-pelter. Not a single case is registered in any police station against him. He was BSc 6th Semester student and had left home to submit his examination form at Degree College Anantnag. There were clashes going on at Khudwani, when he reached near SKUAST, some Forces personnel from a vehicle target him and killed him in cold blood,” Dar said. (CNS)
