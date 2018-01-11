 Kulgam: ‘Target fire killed my son, Says slain civilian’s father

Kulgam—Thousands of peo­ple participated in the last rites of slain Hizbul Mujhadeen mili­tants in South Kashmir’s Kul­gam district.

Farhan Wani, the teenager militant was killed in a gunfight with government forces on Tues­day at Pehlipora, Larnoo Kokar­nag area of Anantnag district.

Reports said that Hurriyat lead­er Syed Ali Geelani addressed the mourners telephonically. A large number of women as well partici­pated in the funeral procession.

During his address to the mourners, the father of the slain militant Ghulam Muhammad appealed youth not to resort to stone-pelting. “I have lost my son and I request budding youth not to resort to stone-pelting,” he said and requested Indian civil society members to play a role in the resolution of Kashmir issue.

Meanwhile, the father of slain civilian alleged that his son was put to death in a target fire.

Khalid Ahmed Dar was killed after clashes broke out in Khad­wani Kulgam on Tuesday.

Abdul Salam Dar, his father told news agency CNS that Khalid was on way to Degree College Anant­nag to submit his form when gov­ernment forces killed him in a tar­get fire near SKUAST Khudwani.

“My son was a brilliant stu­dent. He was not a stone-pelter. Not a single case is registered in any police station against him. He was BSc 6th Semester student and had left home to submit his examination form at Degree Col­lege Anantnag. There were clash­es going on at Khudwani, when he reached near SKUAST, some Forces personnel from a vehicle target him and killed him in cold blood,” Dar said. (CNS)