KU Student Among 3 Youth Go Missing  

Srinagar—Three youth from Pulwama district of south Kashmir, one of them a student of post graduate department of Kashmir University, are missing from last week, police sources said on Monday.

They said three youths namely Tawseef Ahmad Dar son of Abdul Rashid Dar, Adil Ahmad Bhat son of Ghulam Hassan Bhat, and Sameer Ahmad Bhat (MSc Geology student) son of Mohammad Subhan Bhat, all residents of Gandibagh Kakpora since March 19.

A police officer told GNS that the families of the trio approached the police station Kakpora on Sunday and filed the missing report.

“We have registered a case and started investigations into it,” he said.

Meanwhile, students of the Kashmir University’s geology department took out protest demonstration at the varsity campus and sought intervention of the university authorities in helping to locate the student Sameer of the geology department. Later, the students dispersed off peacefully.