KU, IUST Postpones Today’s Exams 

Srinagar—All Kashmir University examinations scheduled to be held on Thursday) are postponed, the varsity said on Wednesday.

"All Kashmir University examinations scheduled to be held on April 19, 2018 (Thursday) are postponed. Fresh dates for the deferred examinations shall be notified separately, later," reads a statement by the varsity.

The authorities at the Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST), Awantipora also decided to suspend the class work at the campus on Thursday.

Officials said the varsity administration has also postponed all the examinations scheduled for tomorrow.

“All the examinations scheduled for April 19 (Thursday) at IUST have been postponed and the class work will also remain suspend,” PRO of the varsity said.