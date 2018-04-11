KU holds concluding sessions of 13th J&K Science Congress

Srinagar—The University of Kashmir on Tuesday organised post-Congress sessions of the recently-held 13thJ&K Science Congress for authors who had missed to present their research findings due to varied reasons.

KU Vice-Chancellor Prof Khurshid Iqbal Andrabi congratulated the organisers for successfully conducting the Congress.

Dean Research Prof Zafar A Reshi, convener of the Congress, underlined its aims and objectives and said that such events can go a long way in encouraging the “right use” of science and technology in the state. Dr Tariq Banday, organising secretary, highlighted the main themes of the Science Congress.

As many as 115 presentations, both oral and poster, were made during seven post-Congress sessions, attended by more than 200 participants from the university departments. This has marked the formal culmination of the 13th J&K Science Congress, inaugurated on April 2 by J&K Governor and Chancellor, University of Kashmir, N.N. Vohra.

The J&K Science Congress is organised annually to provide a platform for the scientists, policy planners, scholars, students and other stakeholders to present their research work, exchange ideas, promote collaborations and to advance the cause of science and technology in Jammu and Kashmir for the larger benefit of the society. The Congress is organised alternatively by the University of Kashmir and University of Jammu in collaboration with the J&K State Science and Technology Council, Government of Jammu and Kashmir.

The focal theme of the congress was “Emerging Technologies and Human Society: Applications and Constraints.” The Congress was also partially-financed by the Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB), Department of Science and Technology, Government of India and J&K Bank. For the first time, three panel discussions on contemporary topics had been included in the Congress.

5 officials of Music and Fine Arts institute suspended

The University of Kashmir (KU) has suspended five instructors and a potter of the Institute of Music and Fine Arts for remaining absent from duty for a long time.

An order issued by the Assistant Registrar KU reads that, till pending enquiry, the five officials have been suspended on the recommendations of a committee formed to look into the matter.

The suspended officials include Mohammad Shafi Chaman (Senior Instructor Painting); Anil Kumar Kaul (Senior Instructor Tabla); Kamlesh Kumar Handoo (Senior Instructor Vocal); Prabjhot Singh (Assistant Instructor Tabla) and Nazir Ahmad Ganai (Potter).