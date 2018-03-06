KPs part and parcel of Kashmiriyat: Farooq  

Expresses solidarity with Dr. Sameer Kaul on the demise of his mother-in-law.
Srinagar—National Conference President Dr. Farooq Abdullah and Working President Omar Abdullah on Monday expressed solidarity with Dr. Sameer Kaul on the demise of his mother-in-law, Dr. Durga Ganju who passed away on Saturday.
Expressing solidarity with Dr. Kaul and his family, Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah prayed for peace to the departed soul while offering their heartfelt condolences to the Ganju and Kaul families for their loss.
Dr. Farooq Abdullah participated in the last rites of the deceased in Delhi and expressed his solidarity with the family. He said KPs are part and parcel of Kashmiriyat.
Party Leaders and Legislators have also expressed solidarity with Dr. Kaul and prayed for peace to the departed soul.
