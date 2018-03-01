From KO-Archives:Umar Denies Rift With Hurriet, Disagrees With It On Lahore Talks

“There is no conflict as far as Hurriet’s principled and basic stand of right to self-determination and free¬dom is concerned.However, as far as Awami Action Committee and my personal stand is concerned, I still welcome Lahore declaration.”
Srinagar: Differences of perception among the leaders of APHC on recently concluded Indo Pak prime ministerial talks in Lahore surfaced today with former Hurriet chairman stating in a roundabout manner that he viewed the talks from a different angle.Although Moulvi Umar Farooq today rejected reports that he had any differences with the rest of the Hurriet leadership he reiterated his stand that he still hailed the Lahore talks.
Umar Farooq while talking to media men in a Srinagar Hotel instead of Hurriet headquarters said the amalgam grouping was the only representative body of the people of Kashmir.
Hurriet it bears mention had this time reacted strongly against the Indo Pak talks saying the talks tantamount to rub¬bing salt in to the wounds of Kashmiris as according it these were merely diversionary tactics.
Umar Farooq said, “There is no conflict as far as Hurriet’s principled and basic stand of right to self-determination and free¬dom is concerned.However, as far as Awami Action Committee and my personal stand is concerned, I still welcome Lahore declaration”, he said. “Untill India and Pakistan will not come closer,” he said, Kashmir problem will not be resolved.’’ This is the stand of Hurriet and that of Awami Action Committee also.
Umar said the involvement of Kashmiri leadership in the talks over Kashmir is mandatory, but the talks have to progress in a phased manner. He is of the view that Kashmiris need to be involved in the later part of the parleys between India and Pakistan. The chief of Awami Action Committee said that he could not attend the meeting of Hurriet Conference ahead of Lahore-summit as he was appearing in examination in those days. However, my representative was present in the meeting,and the decesion to oppose talks was taken by consensus,”he said.
Umar hailed Lahore-summit as the outcome of the summit was encouraging. He said for the first time New Delhi has recognised Kashmir as a disputed issue.
Hurriet is, however, of the view that the Lahore-summit is an “utter failure”.
Umar Farooq said that his lawyers are in Delhi and they are discussing the issue of government’s denial to permit him to perform Hajj this year with Supreme Court lawyers. He said that he will be moving the court against the state and the central government only after his team of lawyers returns. Meanwhile, a shutdown was observed in parts of Srinagar in protest against the government decision.
(Kashmir Observer, 01 March, 1999)
