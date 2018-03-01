From KO-Archives:Umar Denies Rift With Hurriet, Disagrees With It On Lahore Talks

Srinagar: Differences of perception among the leaders of APHC on recently concluded Indo Pak prime ministerial talks in Lahore surfaced today with former Hurriet chairman stating in a round­about manner that he viewed the talks from a different angle.Al­though Moulvi Umar Farooq today rejected reports that he had any differences with the rest of the Hurriet leadership he reiterated his stand that he still hailed the Lahore talks.

Umar Farooq while talking to media men in a Srinagar Hotel in­stead of Hurriet headquarters said the amalgam grouping was the only representative body of the people of Kashmir.

Hurriet it bears mention had this time reacted strongly against the Indo Pak talks saying the talks tantamount to rub¬bing salt in to the wounds of Kashmiris as according it these were merely di­versionary tactics.

Umar Farooq said, “There is no conflict as far as Hurriet’s principled and basic stand of right to self-determination and free¬dom is concerned.However, as far as Awami Action Commit­tee and my personal stand is concerned, I still welcome Lahore dec­laration”, he said. “Untill India and Pakistan will not come closer,” he said, Kashmir problem will not be resolved.’’ This is the stand of Hurriet and that of Awami Action Committee also.

Umar said the involvement of Kashmiri leadership in the talks over Kashmir is mandatory, but the talks have to progress in a phased manner. He is of the view that Kashmiris need to be in­volved in the later part of the parleys between India and Pakistan. The chief of Awami Action Committee said that he could not attend the meeting of Hurriet Conference ahead of Lahore-summit as he was appearing in examination in those days. However, my repre­sentative was present in the meeting,and the decesion to oppose talks was taken by consensus,”he said.

Umar hailed Lahore-summit as the outcome of the summit was encouraging. He said for the first time New Delhi has recognised Kashmir as a disputed issue.

Hurriet is, however, of the view that the Lahore-summit is an “utter failure”.

Umar Farooq said that his lawyers are in Delhi and they are dis­cussing the issue of government’s denial to permit him to perform Hajj this year with Supreme Court lawyers. He said that he will be moving the court against the state and the central government only af­ter his team of lawyers returns. Meanwhile, a shutdown was observed in parts of Srinagar in protest against the government decision.

(Kashmir Observer, 01 March, 1999)